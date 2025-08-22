Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam; Test Scheduled for August 29

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
18:35 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their SSC city slip and view their exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in
The city intimation slips for the re-exam are available for download starting today, while the official admit cards will be released on August 26, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the city intimation slip for the re-examination of Selection Post Phase 13 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their SSC city slip and view their exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC has announced that the Selection Post Phase 13 re-examination will be conducted on August 29, 2025. The commission stated that, based on a detailed analysis of system logs across all shifts, it has decided to provide another opportunity to 59,500 candidates whose exams were affected due to technical issues.

The decision comes in the wake of multiple complaints from candidates regarding data inconsistencies and glitches during the initial examination period held between July 24 and August 1. Amid mounting pressure and protests, the commission reviewed the issues and opted to reschedule the exam for the affected candidates.

Candidates have been advised to check their rescheduling status by logging in to the SSC candidate portal. The city intimation slips for the re-exam are available for download starting today, while the official admit cards will be released on August 26, 2025.

“Further, such candidates will also be intimated about their rescheduled examination through e-mail and SMS by the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission,” the SSC said in its notification.

This year, approximately 11.50 lakh candidates registered for the Selection Post Phase 13 exams. Over 5.50 lakh candidates appeared for exams at 194 centres across India, for various levels — matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate level.

The re-test aims to ensure fairness and transparency in the recruitment process, following widespread concern over the integrity of the initial examination sessions.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
18:36 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants
