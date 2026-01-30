DPS Ruby Park

Exuberanza 2026 Lights Up DPS Ruby Park with Creativity, Camaraderie and Compassion

Our Web Correspondent
DPS Ruby Park

Summary
Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, came alive with colour, creativity and camaraderie as it hosted its much-anticipated Junior School Fete, Exuberanza 2026.
The post-event celebrations reflected a joyous blend of imagination, talent and togetherness, as students, parents, grandparents and invited guests gathered to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the school community.

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, came alive with colour, creativity and camaraderie as it hosted its much-anticipated Junior School Fete, Exuberanza 2026, on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The post-event celebrations reflected a joyous blend of imagination, talent and togetherness, as students, parents, grandparents and invited guests gathered to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the school community.

The festive day began on a high note with the formal inauguration by the school Principal, Ms Joyoti Chaudhuri. A melodious inaugural song, followed by an energetic dance performance by students, set an enthusiastic tone for the carnival-style event, instantly drawing applause and excitement from the audience.

The fete also featured creatively curated stalls, organised collaboratively by students, teachers, the Art Department and various school clubs.

The fete also featured creatively curated stalls, organised collaboratively by students, teachers, the Art Department and various school clubs.

Exuberanza 2026 featured 24 creatively curated stalls, organised collaboratively by students, teachers, the Art Department and various school clubs. Each stall offered a unique experience, adding to the fete’s lively atmosphere. Popular attractions included a tattoo station, portrait drawing corner, selfie booth and Claytivity, where a skilled potter engaged audiences with live pottery demonstrations. The Juke Box near the main stage infused music and rhythm into the surroundings, enhancing the celebratory mood.

Adding to the carnival charm were outsourced outdoor rides such as water boating, bouncy slides, trampolines and merry-go-rounds, which proved to be major crowd-pullers among young learners. Food stalls offering a variety of popular treats became favourite family stopovers, making the fete a wholesome experience for all age groups.

The event also served as a platform to nurture and showcase student talent.

The event also served as a platform to nurture and showcase student talent.

The event also served as a platform to nurture and showcase student talent through inter-section competitions across Classes 1 to 4. These activities encouraged creativity, teamwork and confidence among young participants. Special parent and grandparent–child collaborative activities further strengthened family bonds, creating moments of shared joy and meaningful participation.

To keep parents actively involved, interactive games and riddles were organised throughout the day. A lively Magic Show, conducted in multiple slots, enthralled audiences of all ages, adding an element of wonder and excitement. Prizes and gift hampers were distributed after each event, recognising participation and ensuring that every contributor felt encouraged and appreciated.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, DPS Ruby Park invited 15–20 children from an NGO to be part of the celebrations, with arrangements made for their transportation and meals. In keeping with the school’s ethos of compassion, the proceeds from Exuberanza 2026 were donated to a social cause.

As the curtains fell on Exuberanza 2026, the fete stood out as a heartwarming celebration of creativity, inclusivity and community spirit. Bringing together students, families and the school fraternity, the event left behind cherished memories and reinforced the values that DPS Ruby Park continues to uphold.

