Euphoria’25 Cosmic Cadence – Where Stars Align and Beats Collide

Summary Euphoria, the flagship annual cultural festival of the School of Business Management, NMIMS, has grown into Mumbai’s most awaited cultural fest, featuring past performances by renowned artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Papon, Prateek Kuhad, and Ankit Tiwari The 2025 edition, themed ‘Cosmic Cadence,’ promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, featuring Arjun Kanungo and The Yellow Diary, along with an immersive celebration of music, creativity, and expression

As the universe pulses with rhythm, Euphoria’25 is back again and is set to unfold as a grand celebration of music, movement, and artistic brilliance. Scheduled to take place at Vidya Vikas School, Andheri West, on March 9 from 5 PM onward, this flagship annual cultural festival of the School of Business Management, NMIMS marks the culmination of the academic year, bidding farewell to the senior MBA batch with an explosion of energy, performances, and camaraderie.

With a legacy of unforgettable performances by industry icons like Jubin Nautiyal, Papon, Prateek Kuhad, and Ankit Tiwari, Euphoria has grown bigger, bolder, and more electrifying with each passing year. From being a vibrant student-led festival to Mumbai’s most awaited cultural fest, it has continuously raised the bar, setting new benchmarks for artistic excellence, audience engagement, and larger-than-life performances.

The stage will witness Arjun Kanungo, known for chartbusters like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Fursat, delivering an electrifying performance. Joining him is Yellow Diary, whose soul-stirring music and poetic lyricism in songs like Rab Rakha and Marz have made them one of the most distinctive alt-rock bands in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Euphoria 2025 isn’t just a fest—it’s your cosmic feeling. Get ready to witness the universe in motion!"

Beyond the musical spectacle, Euphoria 2025 brings an immersive experience that teleports attendees into a world of creativity and expression. From engaging performances to dynamic interactions and larger-than-life experiences, the festival blurs the lines between audience and artist, between celebration and spectacle.

With an expected footfall of over 3,000 attendees, Euphoria 2025 is set to break new ground, creating an unforgettable legacy of music, culture, and cosmic wonder.

Registrations and event details are now live! Visit studentcouncilsbmnmims.in/euphoria-25 to explore the schedule, book your spot, and witness the grandeur firsthand.

Euphoria 2025 is here. The universe is calling. Are you ready?