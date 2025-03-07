SBM NMIMS

Euphoria’25 Cosmic Cadence – Where Stars Align and Beats Collide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2025
18:30 PM

SBM NMIMS

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Euphoria, the flagship annual cultural festival of the School of Business Management, NMIMS, has grown into Mumbai’s most awaited cultural fest, featuring past performances by renowned artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Papon, Prateek Kuhad, and Ankit Tiwari
The 2025 edition, themed ‘Cosmic Cadence,’ promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, featuring Arjun Kanungo and The Yellow Diary, along with an immersive celebration of music, creativity, and expression

As the universe pulses with rhythm, Euphoria’25 is back again and is set to unfold as a grand celebration of music, movement, and artistic brilliance. Scheduled to take place at Vidya Vikas School, Andheri West, on March 9 from 5 PM onward, this flagship annual cultural festival of the School of Business Management, NMIMS marks the culmination of the academic year, bidding farewell to the senior MBA batch with an explosion of energy, performances, and camaraderie.

With a legacy of unforgettable performances by industry icons like Jubin Nautiyal, Papon, Prateek Kuhad, and Ankit Tiwari, Euphoria has grown bigger, bolder, and more electrifying with each passing year. From being a vibrant student-led festival to Mumbai’s most awaited cultural fest, it has continuously raised the bar, setting new benchmarks for artistic excellence, audience engagement, and larger-than-life performances.

The stage will witness Arjun Kanungo, known for chartbusters like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Fursat, delivering an electrifying performance. Joining him is Yellow Diary, whose soul-stirring music and poetic lyricism in songs like Rab Rakha and Marz have made them one of the most distinctive alt-rock bands in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Euphoria 2025 isn’t just a fest—it’s your cosmic feeling. Get ready to witness the universe in motion!"

Beyond the musical spectacle, Euphoria 2025 brings an immersive experience that teleports attendees into a world of creativity and expression. From engaging performances to dynamic interactions and larger-than-life experiences, the festival blurs the lines between audience and artist, between celebration and spectacle.

With an expected footfall of over 3,000 attendees, Euphoria 2025 is set to break new ground, creating an unforgettable legacy of music, culture, and cosmic wonder.

Registrations and event details are now live! Visit studentcouncilsbmnmims.in/euphoria-25 to explore the schedule, book your spot, and witness the grandeur firsthand.

Euphoria 2025 is here. The universe is calling. Are you ready?

Last updated on 07 Mar 2025
18:34 PM
SBM NMIMS
Similar stories
NSHM

NSHM Brings Analytics Experts Together for Global Conference 2025 on Human-Centred AI

St Xavier's College

Xavullash’25: A Grand Tribute to Bengali Culture & Heritage at St Xavier’s Colleg. . .

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Takes Part in Advantage Assam 2.0: Driving Conversations on Start-ups an. . .

St Xavier's College

Theaxav ’25: St Xavier’s Kolkata to Host Theatrical Extravaganza on March 11-12

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
DSSSB Recruitment

DSSSB 2025 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Dates and Rules

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Result and Scorecard - Check Release Date and Counselling Update

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Check Key Application Changes

SSC CHSL 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Now

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Bar Council of India will soon release AIBE 19 results 2024- Read latest updates

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibilit. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality