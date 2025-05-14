Envisage’25: A Vision Realized at Techno Main Salt Lake

Summary Envisage’25, the flagship E-Summit of Techno Main Salt Lake, culminated in five remarkable days of innovation, ideation, and entrepreneurial energy From April 19 to 23, the campus transformed into a thriving ecosystem of 500+ aspiring changemakers, top-tier mentors, industry veterans, and academic leaders

Envisage’25, the flagship E-Summit of Techno Main Salt Lake, culminated in five remarkable days of innovation, ideation, and entrepreneurial energy. From April 19 to 23, the campus transformed into a thriving ecosystem of 500+ aspiring changemakers, top-tier mentors, industry veterans, and academic leaders. Powered by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and IIC-TMSL, the summit featured 10 dynamic events and a prize pool of ₹2.5 lakh, marking a definitive leap toward fostering student-led entrepreneurship.

Day 1: The Spark of Innovation (April 19)

The summit opened with an inspiring inaugural ceremony, graced by a distinguished lineup:

• Mr. Meghdut Roy Chowdhury (CIO, Techno India Group) decoded the lean startup mindset.

• Dr. Sujoy Biswas (CEO, Techno India Group & TIU) emphasized academia–industry collaboration.

• Ms. Maitra Boka (Curator, Massart) and Ms. Ushmita Sahoo (ACC) led thought provoking sessions on design thinking.

• Mr. Kaushik Banerjee and Mr. Anirban Banerjee (Flutter) shared their candid journey from zero to startup success.

With enthusiastic support from Dr. Soumya Bhattacharyya (Principal), Dr. Soumik Das (Vice-Principal), Dr. Dharmadas Mondal (Dean), Dr. Subhajit Bhowmick (IIC President), and Dr. Sudipta Chakraborty (Convenor), the tone was set for a summit driven by collaborative spirit.

The day unfolded with:

• CXO’s Insight – A real-world business problem-solving event where teams tackled corporate dilemmas under pressure.

• Hack-Ur-Way – A 36-hour hackathon focused on AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

• B-Plan – A pitching battleground where students showcased their startup ideas before industry mentors.

Mentors such as Mr. Ravi Sharma (CTO, Strength), Mr. Gautam Gupta (Co-founder, Strength), and Mr. Rakesh Seal (ATI, Keysight) provided actionable guidance to both hackathon and B-Plan participants.

Day 2: Prototyping Progress (April 20)

With the hackathon in full swing, the campus resembled a live innovation lab. Prototype stations lit up with LEDs, wires, and concentrated effort. Mentors provided real-time feedback, pushing teams toward sharper execution and demo-readiness.

Day 3: Business Meets Brainpower (April 21)

• Quiz Biz tested participants’ business and market awareness through fast-paced trivia rounds.

• Tweeters Debate electrified the stage with arguments on current tech trends, showcasing research, rhetoric, and future-thinking.

Day 4: The Auction Arena (April 22)

Venture Vault, the mock startup investment was a strategic showdown. Armed with a virtual ₹100 crore, teams built mock portfolios by bidding on 120 fictional startups. Every bid, bluff, and buy reflected analytical prowess, valuation skills, and calculated risk taking—culminating in a memorable entrepreneurial experience.

Day 5: From Pitches to Partnerships (April 23)

The summit’s finale opened with the Startup Expo, where 15 curated ventures presented to a formidable jury:

• Mr. Arijit Bhattacharyya (Virtualinfocom)

• Mr. Abhrajit Saha (TBAI)

• Dr. Subhrangshu Sanyal (CEO, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park)

• Mr. Shamik Guha (Altor)

• Ms. Sujata Chatterjee (Twirl.store)

• Mr. Sagnik Saha (Snik India)

Snacks claimed the top spot, while Health Cookie and Millet Cookies shared the runner-up title.

The day concluded with the Founder’s Forum, a dynamic discussion between the jury and student founders. The session saw a significant moment when Mr. Sagnik Saha proposed a live collaboration with Health Cookie, turning an idea into a tangible business opportunity— right on stage.

A Legacy of Impact

More than just an event, Envisage’25 was a launchpad for young visionaries. It celebrated not only competition, but connection—between industries and institutions, mentors and makers, ideas and impact. As the curtains came down, Envisage left behind a legacy: a thriving community of innovators ready to take on the world.

