UP NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Check Merit List, Choice-Filling & Allotment Updates

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the revised schedule for the first round of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the new dates, the UP NEET UG 2025 merit list will be published on July 30, followed by the choice filling window from July 31 to August 4.

Only candidates who have completed the online registration process, verified their documents, and paid the required security deposit will be eligible to participate in the choice filling process. The entire counselling procedure is being conducted online via the official portals — upneet.in and dgme.up.gov.in.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 5, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats in this phase will be able to download their allotment letters and proceed with the admission formalities in two phases: from August 6 to August 9 and again from August 11 to August 14.

The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 is being held for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes offered by both government and private medical and dental colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The counselling is based on scores secured in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025, and is being conducted for candidates under the 85% state quota seats.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates, detailed instructions, and any further announcements related to UP NEET UG counselling 2025.