RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Soon for UG Exam - Check Release Details Here

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially release the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip for the undergraduate recruitment exam soon.
As per the latest update, candidates will be able to access their exam city details at least 10 days prior to the commencement of the NTPC UG exam.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially release the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip for the undergraduate recruitment exam on the respective regional websites soon. As per the latest update, candidates will be able to access their exam city details at least 10 days prior to the commencement of the NTPC UG exam, which is scheduled to be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

The RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025 will help candidates know the city where their exam centre is located, enabling them to make travel arrangements in advance. It is important to note that the city slip is not the admit card and is issued solely to inform candidates about the exam city.

The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will be released separately, typically 4 to 10 days before the scheduled exam date. The board may also issue a separate notification announcing the admit card release date for the undergraduate-level Computer-Based Test (CBT).

To download the RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025, candidates must follow these steps:

  • Visit the official regional RRB website relevant to your zone.
  • Click on the link that says "RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip" on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.
  • The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit their respective regional RRB portals to stay updated on the release of the city slip and admit card.

