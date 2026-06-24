NBEMS

FMGE 2026 Admit Card Released at natboard.edu.in; Steps to Download Hall Tickets Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
16:21 PM

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Summary
According to the official schedule, the FMGE June 2026 examination will be held on June 28, 2026
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the FMGE admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026 today, June 24. Candidates registered for the screening test can now download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE is conducted for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their primary medical qualification, including an MBBS degree, from medical institutions outside India and seek registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or a State Medical Council to practice medicine in the country.

According to the official schedule, the FMGE June 2026 examination will be held on June 28, 2026.

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The examination will be conducted over a total duration of five hours and will be divided into two separate parts.

  • Part A: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
  • Part B: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Each section will have a duration of 150 minutes.

FMGE June 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. Click on the FMGE link under the "Examinations" section.
  3. Log in using the registered User ID and password.
  4. Click on the link for the FMGE June 2026 admit card.
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.
  6. Download and save the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the FMGE admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the test venue may be denied if the required documents are not produced.

Applicants are also advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
16:24 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) FMGE June 2025 Admit Card
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