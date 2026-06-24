RPSC SI Scorecard 2026 Released; Candidates Can Check Subject-Wise Marks at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their detailed marks through the commission's official website Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be required to appear for the PET and PST, which are crucial components of the overall selection process

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the scorecards for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their detailed marks through the commission's official website.

The scorecards provide candidates with a comprehensive breakdown of their performance, including subject-wise marks and overall scores. The release of detailed marks is expected to help aspirants assess their performance and prepare for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill the posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander in the Rajasthan Police Department.

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The commission has made available detailed marks obtained by candidates in various subjects, enabling them to analyse their strengths and areas requiring improvement ahead of the next stages of selection.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be required to appear for the PET and PST, which are crucial components of the overall selection process.

RPSC SI Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their marks:

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the "News & Events" section on the homepage. Select the link titled "Marks for Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Examination 2025" published on June 23, 2026. Enter the roll number and other required login details. Submit the information. The RPSC SI Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen. Check the subject-wise and overall marks carefully. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official RPSC website for updates on PET/PST schedules, interview dates, document verification procedures and other recruitment-related announcements.