Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC SI Scorecard 2026 Released; Candidates Can Check Subject-Wise Marks at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
15:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their detailed marks through the commission's official website
Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be required to appear for the PET and PST, which are crucial components of the overall selection process

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the scorecards for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their detailed marks through the commission's official website.

The scorecards provide candidates with a comprehensive breakdown of their performance, including subject-wise marks and overall scores. The release of detailed marks is expected to help aspirants assess their performance and prepare for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill the posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander in the Rajasthan Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission has made available detailed marks obtained by candidates in various subjects, enabling them to analyse their strengths and areas requiring improvement ahead of the next stages of selection.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be required to appear for the PET and PST, which are crucial components of the overall selection process.

RPSC SI Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their marks:

  1. Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "News & Events" section on the homepage.
  3. Select the link titled "Marks for Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Examination 2025" published on June 23, 2026.
  4. Enter the roll number and other required login details.
  5. Submit the information.
  6. The RPSC SI Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.
  7. Check the subject-wise and overall marks carefully.
  8. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official RPSC website for updates on PET/PST schedules, interview dates, document verification procedures and other recruitment-related announcements.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
15:40 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC Results out
Similar stories
AIIMS

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Know What's Next

TS ECET 2026

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released for Phase 1 - Check Allocation, Reporting. . .

Heatwave

Bihar School Timings Revised Amid Heatwave; New Schedule Effective Till June 30

Bihar government

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 Announced for Classes 9 to 12; Registration Begins Ju. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Know What's Next

TS ECET 2026

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released for Phase 1 - Check Allocation, Reporting. . .

Heatwave

Bihar School Timings Revised Amid Heatwave; New Schedule Effective Till June 30

Bihar government

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 Announced for Classes 9 to 12; Registration Begins Ju. . .

Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 Issued for CBT - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule Her. . .

ICSE and ISC 2026 Toppers' Felicitation Ceremony
ICSE

Celebrating Excellence: Board Toppers Recognised for Exceptional Achievement

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality