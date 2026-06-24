UBTER JEEP 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released; Candidates to Report for Admission from June 25

Summary Candidates seeking admission to diploma engineering and pharmacy programmes can now check their allotment status on the official counselling portal, admissions.ubterjeep.co.in Applicants who secured a rank in Uttarakhand JEEP 2026 were eligible to participate in the online counselling process for admission to various diploma courses offered by participating institutions

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for the Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic (JEEP) 2026 counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to diploma engineering and pharmacy programmes can now check their allotment status on the official counselling portal, admissions.ubterjeep.co.in.

The allotment list has been released for candidates who participated in the first round of counselling for the 2026-27 academic session. Applicants who secured a rank in Uttarakhand JEEP 2026 were eligible to participate in the online counselling process for admission to various diploma courses offered by participating institutions.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round will be required to report to their respective institutes between June 25 and July 2, 2026, to complete document verification and admission formalities.

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Students allotted seats in government and aided colleges must submit the required documents and pay the prescribed admission fee within the stipulated period to confirm their admission.

Failure to complete the admission process within the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

UBTER has also released the schedule for the second round of counselling.

Registration and choice filling for Round 2 will be conducted from July 6 to July 8, 2026, while the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 11, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in the second round will have to report to their respective institutes and complete admission formalities, including document verification, between July 13 and July 18, 2026.

The board has clarified that candidates who have already completed admission and document verification during Round 1 and subsequently opt for seat upgradation in Round 2 will not be required to undergo document verification again.

UBTER JEEP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the allotment list:

Visit the official website at admissions.ubterjeep.co.in. Click on the relevant course link: Engineering (Group E) Pharmacy (Group P) Lateral Entry Engineering (Group A) Engineering (Group E) Pharmacy (Group P) Lateral Entry Engineering (Group A) The Uttarakhand JEEP 2026 seat allotment list will appear on the screen. Check the allotted programme, institute and other details. Download and save the allotment list for future reference.