AIIMS

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Know What's Next

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
15:18 PM

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Summary
Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
The Round 1 seat allocation list contains information regarding the institute and super-speciality programme allotted to eligible candidates based on their rank, category and choices filled during counselling

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for admission to super-speciality medical courses. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The seat allotment result has been released in PDF format and includes details such as candidates' roll numbers, categories, allotted institutes and the courses assigned through the counselling process.

Candidates who have secured seats in the first round are required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timeline to confirm their allotment.

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The Round 1 seat allocation list contains information regarding the institute and super-speciality programme allotted to eligible candidates based on their rank, category and choices filled during counselling.

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the allotment list, including the allotted institution and course.

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the allotment result:

  1. Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
  2. Click on the "Academic Courses" section.
  3. Select the "INI CET July 2026 Session" link.
  4. Open the "Round 1 Seat Allocation Result" link.
  5. Download the PDF file.
  6. Search for the roll number and check the allotted institute and course details.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must complete all admission-related formalities within the stipulated period to retain their seats.

The admission process includes:

  • Accepting the allotted seat
  • Indicating willingness to participate in subsequent counselling rounds, if applicable
  • Uploading or submitting the required documents
  • Reporting to the allotted institute within the specified schedule

Failure to complete these mandatory steps within the prescribed deadline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
15:19 PM
AIIMS seat allotment AIIMS INI SS AIIMS INI SS 2026
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