TS ECET 2026

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released for Phase 1 - Check Allocation, Reporting Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
15:18 PM

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Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the first-phase seat allotment results for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2026 counselling process.
Candidates who participated in the counselling round can now check their allotment status through the official website, tgecet.nic.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the first-phase seat allotment results for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can now check their allotment status through the official website, tgecet.nic.in. The release of the allotment results marks an important stage in the admission process for diploma holders and BSc (Mathematics) graduates seeking lateral entry admission into engineering and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Telangana.

The TG ECET counselling process enables eligible candidates to secure direct admission into the second year of engineering and pharmacy courses through the lateral entry route. Admissions are granted based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination, their preferred colleges and courses, reservation category, and the availability of seats in participating institutions.

Students who wish to access their allotment results must log in to the counselling portal using their Login ID, TG ECET Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth. After logging in, candidates can view their allotment status and download the seat allotment order for future reference. The allotment letter will be required during subsequent admission procedures and reporting processes.

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To check the seat allotment status, candidates need to visit the official counselling portal and navigate to the “Candidates Login” section available on the homepage. After entering the required credentials, applicants can access and download their allotment order, which contains details of the institution and course allotted to them.

The council has advised candidates who have been allotted seats to complete all admission-related formalities within the stipulated timeline. Students must pay the prescribed tuition fee through the online payment modes available on the portal, including credit card, debit card, and net banking. In addition to fee payment, candidates are also required to complete the self-reporting process online to confirm their willingness to accept the allotted seat.

Authorities have clarified that merely receiving a seat allotment does not guarantee admission unless candidates complete both fee payment and self-reporting within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat and affect the candidate’s chances of securing admission in the current phase of counselling.

According to the official schedule, the last date for payment of tuition fees and completion of self-reporting is June 27, 2026.

Candidates who have secured seats should carefully review their allotment details, complete fee payment and self-reporting requirements on time, and regularly monitor the official website for any further announcements related to subsequent counselling rounds and admission procedures.

Find the download link here.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
15:18 PM
TS ECET 2026 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test TS ECET Counselling seat allotment
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