NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns

Summary NTA has released a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The agency has addressed several important concerns raised by students regarding the re-examination process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be conducted next month. The clarification comes after the cancellation of the earlier examination following allegations of a paper leak.

The agency has addressed several important concerns raised by students regarding the re-examination process, including examination dates, fee refunds, change of examination city, language medium, examination centre allocation, and complaint procedures.

Re-Exam Date and Timing

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According to the official FAQ document, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026. The examination will take place from 2 PM to 5.15 PM in pen-and-paper mode across examination centres in India and abroad.

The examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada, and Oriya.

The re-examination is being organised after the earlier NEET UG examination held on May 3 was cancelled over alleged irregularities and paper leak concerns.

Fee Refund Process

The National Testing Agency has clarified that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for appearing in the NEET UG re-examination. The agency further stated that the examination fee already paid by candidates for the cancelled examination will be refunded.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also assured students regarding the refund process.

To facilitate refunds, NTA will activate a separate online module from May 21, through which candidates will have to submit their bank account details. Students must carefully enter their banking information in the designated portal to receive the refund amount.

Last Date to Change NEET UG Exam City

The NTA has allowed candidates to modify their preferred examination city for the NEET UG re-test. Students can update their city preferences through the official website till 11.50 PM on May 21, 2026.

The agency clarified that examination centres will be allotted based on the cities selected by candidates and subject to seat availability. As a result, some candidates may receive examination centres different from those allotted during the earlier cancelled examination.

Exam Medium Change

The testing agency has clearly stated that candidates will not be permitted to change the language medium selected during the original application process.

Students will have to appear for the NEET UG re-examination in the same language they had chosen while filling out the initial NEET UG 2026 application form.

Exam Duration Extension

The National Testing Agency informed candidates that an additional 15 minutes will be provided during the re-examination process.

According to the agency, the extra time has been introduced to facilitate document verification, attendance procedures, and other pre-examination formalities at the examination centres. The examination duration will therefore extend till 5.15 PM instead of the earlier closing time.

Reporting of Issues Related to Exam Centres

Candidates who experienced inconvenience or faced problems at their examination centres during the May 3 examination have been advised to submit complaints to the NTA helpdesk through email.

The agency stated that students should attach relevant supporting documents while reporting issues or grievances related to examination centres and examination arrangements.

The release of the FAQ document is aimed at addressing confusion among NEET UG aspirants and ensuring transparency in the re-examination process. Lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are expected to appear for the re-test, which will play a crucial role in admissions to undergraduate medical courses for the academic session 2026-27.