WB Government Restarts Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Scheme for EWS Students - Know All Details

Summary West Bengal Chief Minister announced the revival of the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana aimed at supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that financial hardship should never become an obstacle for students aspiring to pursue higher education.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced the revival of the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana aimed at supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation. The announcement was made during a felicitation programme organised for 221 meritorious students who performed exceptionally in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, madrassa, and Central Board examinations.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that financial hardship should never become an obstacle for students aspiring to pursue higher education. He said the state Cabinet had decided to discontinue religion-based allowances and simultaneously restart the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship scheme.

“The Cabinet decided to stop all religious allowances and introduce the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana today itself,” Adhikari said during the event.

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According to the Chief Minister, the revived scholarship programme will provide financial support to deserving students belonging to economically weaker sections without discrimination based on caste, creed, faith, or political background. He added that the scheme, which had previously been discontinued, would now resume operations immediately.

The Chief Minister said the state government would work towards improving infrastructure in schools and colleges while also encouraging the growth of private educational institutions. He added that the government plans to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in West Bengal in the near future.

As part of the proposed reforms, the government intends to establish smart schools and smart classrooms equipped with modern educational facilities. Adhikari stated that efforts would be made to provide modern education systems, advanced laboratories, libraries, and improved playground infrastructure for students across the state.

Highlighting the talent pool in the state, Adhikari said students from West Bengal are leading premier educational institutions across the United States and Europe. He emphasised that the government wants talented students to remain in Bengal and contribute to the state’s growth.