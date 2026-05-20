scholarship

WB Government Restarts Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Scheme for EWS Students - Know All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
12:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
West Bengal Chief Minister announced the revival of the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana aimed at supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that financial hardship should never become an obstacle for students aspiring to pursue higher education.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced the revival of the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana aimed at supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation. The announcement was made during a felicitation programme organised for 221 meritorious students who performed exceptionally in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, madrassa, and Central Board examinations.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that financial hardship should never become an obstacle for students aspiring to pursue higher education. He said the state Cabinet had decided to discontinue religion-based allowances and simultaneously restart the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship scheme.

The Cabinet decided to stop all religious allowances and introduce the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana today itself,” Adhikari said during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chief Minister, the revived scholarship programme will provide financial support to deserving students belonging to economically weaker sections without discrimination based on caste, creed, faith, or political background. He added that the scheme, which had previously been discontinued, would now resume operations immediately.

The Chief Minister said the state government would work towards improving infrastructure in schools and colleges while also encouraging the growth of private educational institutions. He added that the government plans to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in West Bengal in the near future.

As part of the proposed reforms, the government intends to establish smart schools and smart classrooms equipped with modern educational facilities. Adhikari stated that efforts would be made to provide modern education systems, advanced laboratories, libraries, and improved playground infrastructure for students across the state.

Highlighting the talent pool in the state, Adhikari said students from West Bengal are leading premier educational institutions across the United States and Europe. He emphasised that the government wants talented students to remain in Bengal and contribute to the state’s growth.

Last updated on 20 May 2026
12:37 PM
scholarship West Bengal government economically weaker section (EWS) WB schools
Similar stories
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns

TSCHE

TG PGECET 2026 Exam Postponed Due to Bakrid Holiday - Check Revised Schedule

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 7150 Posts; Link and Eligibi. . .

SSLC exams

TN 10th Result 2026 Out, 94.31% Students Pass - Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Download Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns

TSCHE

TG PGECET 2026 Exam Postponed Due to Bakrid Holiday - Check Revised Schedule

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 7150 Posts; Link and Eligibi. . .

SSLC exams

TN 10th Result 2026 Out, 94.31% Students Pass - Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Download Li. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Schedule Revised Amid Technical Glitches; Deadline E. . .

Nalanda University

Nalanda University's Third Convocation Celebrates on Ethics, Wisdom and Global Learni. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality