TG PGECET 2026 Exam Postponed Due to Bakrid Holiday - Check Revised Schedule

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has revised the schedule for the TG Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026. The decision was taken in view of the Bakrid holiday falling during the previously scheduled examination period.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has revised the schedule for the TG Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026 and postponed one of the examination dates to June 1, 2026. The decision was taken in view of the Bakrid holiday falling during the previously scheduled examination period.

According to the official notification issued by TGCHE, there will be no changes in the examination timings despite the revised schedule. The morning session will continue to be conducted from 10 AM to noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The council clarified that examinations scheduled on May 29, May 30, and May 31, 2026 will be conducted as per the original timetable. Only the affected examination due to the Bakrid holiday has been shifted to June 1.

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“It is to inform that, in view of Bakrid, the TG PGECET-2026 examination scheduled on 28-05-2026 (Thursday) is postponed to 01-06-2026 (Monday). However, there is no change in the timings. The examinations on 29-05-2026, 30-05-2026, and 31-05-2026 will be conducted as per the schedule”, the official website informed.

TG PGECET 2026 will now be conducted on May 29, 30, 31, and June 1 in computer-based test mode across multiple examination centres. The entrance examination is organised for admission into various postgraduate professional courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana for the academic session 2026-27.

The examination is conducted for admissions into full-time courses including Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Graduate-level PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes.

Candidates who have successfully registered for TG PGECET 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website starting May 22, 2026, from 11 AM onwards. Applicants have been advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates regarding examination schedules, hall tickets, and instructions related to the entrance examination.

The Telangana PGECET examination is conducted every year for postgraduate admissions into engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in the state. Thousands of candidates appear for the examination annually to secure admission to technical and professional postgraduate programmes offered by participating institutions.