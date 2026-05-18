KIIT University

The 13th International Art of Giving Day Celebrated Across 190 Countries

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 18 May 2026
15:39 PM
13th International Art of Giving Day

13th International Art of Giving Day

The 13th International Art of Giving Day, inspired by the vision of Dr Achyuta Samanta, was celebrated this year across 190 countries spanning six continents. In addition, followers and well-wishers of the Art of Giving movement participated in the campaign at 50,000 locations internationally, including all 222 FIVB member nations, all 28 states and 8 Union Territories of India, every city and town across the country, and all district headquarters, blocks, and panchayats of Odisha.

In Odisha alone, the day was observed at 20,000 locations. On the occasion of the 13th International Art of Giving Day, the movement directly impacted nearly 2.5 crore people, including followers and supporters.

For the past one week, Art of Giving programmes have been organised at various places around the world and across different cities in India, witnessing participation from people of all sections of society. Every year, the International Art of Giving Day is celebrated with a unique theme.

This year’s theme was “Share to Shine,” signifying that sharing happiness with others also leads to one’s own growth and progress. As part of this year’s celebrations, arrangements were made for the distribution of volleyballs and nets at more than 3,000 locations across Odisha. Inspired by Achyuta Samanta’s vision for the development of sports and to foster harmony and friendship among youth, 9,100 volleyballs were distributed this year.

“What I am today is because of the concept of the ‘Art of Giving’. I have received warmth, love, and affection of people because of this movement”, Dr Samanta said.

A mega programme marking the 13th Art of Giving Day was organised in Bhubaneswar with participation from people from various walks of life. On the occasion, the Art of Giving theme song, sung by renowned Hindi playback singer Shaan, was unveiled. Among others, Rabindra Narayan Behera, MP, Lok Sabha; Indian tennis legend and Padma Bhushan awardee Leander Paes; Tibetan Buddhist master and Spiritual Director of Ripa International Center, Switzerland, Getrul Jigme Rinpoche; and Femina Miss India Nikita Porwal attended the event.

As in previous years, the prestigious AOG Hero Awards were presented to noted medical expert Dr Bidyut Das, Rotarian Ajay Agrawal, and KIIT professor Kumar Debadatta for their remarkable contributions to social service. Each awardee received a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor of KIIT and KISS, Prof Saranjit Singh and other senior functionaries.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of KIIT by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 18 May 2026
15:43 PM
KIIT University
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