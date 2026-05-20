TN 10th Result 2026 Out, 94.31% Students Pass - Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Download Links Here

Summary The Directorate of Government Examinations has officially announced the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 public examination results 2026 today, May 20. The results were formally announced during a press conference by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has officially announced the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 public examination results 2026 today, May 20, at 9.30 AM. This year, more than 8.7 lakh students appeared for the state board examinations conducted across Tamil Nadu.

According to the official announcement, the overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC Examination 2026 stands at 94.31 per cent. The results were formally announced during a press conference by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan.

Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 board examinations this year. The pass percentage among girl students stood at 96.47 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.15 per cent.

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Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates are required to use their registration number and date of birth to check their results online.

To download the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026, students need to visit the official website and click on the “TN SSLC Result 2026” link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, candidates can submit the details to view their scorecards. Students are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet for future admission and academic purposes.

To avoid heavy traffic and server-related issues on the official website, students have also been advised to access their results through alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and UMANG.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 public examinations for the academic session 2025-26 were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026. The examinations were held in offline written mode at various centres across the state.

As per the passing criteria prescribed by the board, students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall as well as in each compulsory subject to qualify in the SSLC examinations.

Candidates who fail to meet the minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary or compartment examinations. The supplementary examinations are expected to be conducted in June 2026.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC examination is one of the largest school-level examinations conducted in the state every year and plays a crucial role in determining admissions to higher secondary courses across schools in Tamil Nadu. Students have been advised to regularly check the official board websites for updates regarding re-evaluation, supplementary examinations, mark sheets, and other post-result procedures.

Find the direct links: official website/DigiLocker/UMANG