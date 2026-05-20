State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 7150 Posts; Link and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
10:45 AM

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Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the official notification for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026, announcing a large-scale recruitment drive for 7,150 apprentice vacancies.
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official SBI careers portal.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the official notification for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026, announcing a large-scale recruitment drive for 7,150 apprentice vacancies across various states and union territories in the country. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official SBI careers portal till June 8, 2026.

The recruitment is being conducted under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961. Selected candidates will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year in different branches and offices of the bank. During the training period, apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000.

However, SBI has clarified in the official notification that completion of the apprenticeship programme will not guarantee permanent employment or regular appointment in the bank after the training period concludes.

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As per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification, candidates applying for the apprentice posts must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or hold an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

The age of applicants should be between 20 years and 28 years as on April 1, 2026. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit according to government norms and reservation policies.

The selection process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will consist of an online written examination followed by a local language proficiency test. Candidates qualifying in these stages will subsequently undergo document verification and a medical examination before final selection.

According to the notification, the online examination is expected to include questions on reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, English language, computer knowledge, and general awareness. The bank has advised applicants to carefully review the state-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility conditions, and examination details before completing the registration process. Regarding the application fee, candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories will have to pay ₹300. Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

To apply for the recruitment process, candidates need to visit the official SBI careers website and complete the online registration process. Applicants will be required to fill in personal, educational, and category details in the application form, upload the required documents, photograph, and signature, and pay the application fee wherever applicable.

After successful submission of the form, candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the application form and payment receipt for future reference. The detailed recruitment notification containing information regarding state-wise vacancies, examination pattern, eligibility requirements, reservation policies, and important instructions has been made available on the official SBI website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates related to examination dates, admit cards, and further stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 20 May 2026
10:46 AM
State Bank of India (SBI) SBI recruitment apprenticeship applications
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