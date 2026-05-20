CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Announced; Check +2 Exam Pass Percent, Stream-Wise Performance

Summary The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has officially declared the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus Two examinations can now access their results online through the official websites.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has officially declared the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 during a press conference conducted by board officials. Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus Two examinations can now access their results online through the official websites.

The Odisha +2 results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been made available at chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in. Candidates can check their marks using their roll number and registration details.

Along with the declaration of results, the board also announced the overall pass percentage and stream-wise performance statistics for the academic session 2025-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official data released by CHSE Odisha, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 85.85 per cent. More than four lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board examinations conducted across the state in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

This year approximately 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in the Arts stream this year, while around 1.14 lakh candidates appeared from the Science stream.

In addition, more than 24,000 students registered for the Commerce stream, whereas 5,932 candidates enrolled in Vocational studies for the 2026 board examinations.

The Odisha Class 12 examinations for this academic session were conducted between February 18 and March 21, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the state.

Students can now download and view their scorecards online by visiting the official portals and entering the required login credentials. The online marksheets will contain details including subject-wise marks, overall scores, qualifying status, and stream information.

The declaration of the Odisha +2 Result 2026 marks a crucial academic milestone for lakhs of students seeking admission into undergraduate courses and professional programmes across universities and higher educational institutions.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and keep printed copies of the results for future admission and counselling processes. The board is also expected to release additional information related to rechecking, supplementary examinations, and official mark sheets in the coming days through its official websites.