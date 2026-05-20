Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Announced; Check +2 Exam Pass Percent, Stream-Wise Performance

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
13:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has officially declared the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026.
Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus Two examinations can now access their results online through the official websites.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has officially declared the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 during a press conference conducted by board officials. Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus Two examinations can now access their results online through the official websites.

The Odisha +2 results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been made available at chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in. Candidates can check their marks using their roll number and registration details.

Along with the declaration of results, the board also announced the overall pass percentage and stream-wise performance statistics for the academic session 2025-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official data released by CHSE Odisha, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 85.85 per cent. More than four lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board examinations conducted across the state in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

This year approximately 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in the Arts stream this year, while around 1.14 lakh candidates appeared from the Science stream.

In addition, more than 24,000 students registered for the Commerce stream, whereas 5,932 candidates enrolled in Vocational studies for the 2026 board examinations.

The Odisha Class 12 examinations for this academic session were conducted between February 18 and March 21, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the state.

Students can now download and view their scorecards online by visiting the official portals and entering the required login credentials. The online marksheets will contain details including subject-wise marks, overall scores, qualifying status, and stream information.

The declaration of the Odisha +2 Result 2026 marks a crucial academic milestone for lakhs of students seeking admission into undergraduate courses and professional programmes across universities and higher educational institutions.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and keep printed copies of the results for future admission and counselling processes. The board is also expected to release additional information related to rechecking, supplementary examinations, and official mark sheets in the coming days through its official websites.

Last updated on 20 May 2026
13:26 PM
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam Board Exam 2026 Result
Similar stories
scholarship

WB Government Restarts Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Scheme for EWS Students - Know A. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns

TSCHE

TG PGECET 2026 Exam Postponed Due to Bakrid Holiday - Check Revised Schedule

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 7150 Posts; Link and Eligibi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
scholarship

WB Government Restarts Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Scheme for EWS Students - Know A. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns

TSCHE

TG PGECET 2026 Exam Postponed Due to Bakrid Holiday - Check Revised Schedule

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 7150 Posts; Link and Eligibi. . .

SSLC exams

TN 10th Result 2026 Out, 94.31% Students Pass - Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Download Li. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Schedule Revised Amid Technical Glitches; Deadline E. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality