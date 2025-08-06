NMC Flags Errors in MBBS Admissions Data, Asks Colleges to Re-Verify Student Details

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has identified discrepancies in the admission data of over 60 MBBS students submitted by various medical colleges. The Commission has directed institutions to re-examine and verify the details of admitted students and report any errors within seven days.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has identified discrepancies in the admission data of over 60 MBBS students submitted by various medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25. Taking a strong stance on what it has described as “negligence” by the colleges, the Commission has directed institutions to re-examine and verify the details of admitted students and report any errors within seven days.

In a recent notification, the NMC emphasised that despite issuing a public notice on May 30, 2025, asking medical institutions and students to verify admission details via the student admission portal, multiple colleges have entered incorrect information about MBBS admissions. The Commission reiterated that all medical colleges and concerned authorities were asked to ensure that the names of admitted students were accurately reflected on the portal.

Students who were admitted to MBBS courses for the 2024-25 academic session have also been advised to check the uploaded list and inform their respective colleges, directorates of medical education, or counselling bodies in case their name is missing or incorrect.

According to the NMC, more than 97.5% of MBBS seats across the country had been filled during the last admission cycle. However, the presence of wrong entries in the official records has now prompted a corrective move. The Commission has asked colleges to report discrepancies via email to support.ugmonitoring@nmc.org.in so that necessary corrections can be made on the admissions portal.

The NMC has clearly stated that this issue is being taken seriously and institutions are expected to act swiftly to rectify the errors and ensure accuracy in student records.