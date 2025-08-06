Madhya Pradesh government

DME Madhya Pradesh To Issue MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Aug 2025
14:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verifications and admissions will be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is expected to announce the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verifications and admissions will be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025. The online resignation/ cancellation of admission at college level and exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission can be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025. Candidates must exercise their option for upgradation at the time of admission at college level. They can edit option for upgradation at their candidate's login till August 16, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 06 Aug 2025
14:12 PM
Madhya Pradesh government MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment NEET counselling
Similar stories
NEET-UG

CEE Kerala Issues NEET UG First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025- Details Inside

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow - Check Latest Updates & Cutoff Details

KEAM 2025

CEE Kerala Begins KEAM 2025 Option Registration For Phase 3 Engineering- Read Details

MBBS students

NMC Flags Errors in MBBS Admissions Data, Asks Colleges to Re-Verify Student Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET-UG

CEE Kerala Issues NEET UG First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025- Details Inside

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow - Check Latest Updates & Cutoff Details

KEAM 2025

CEE Kerala Begins KEAM 2025 Option Registration For Phase 3 Engineering- Read Details

Felicitation to Sports Achievers of KIIT & KISS
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Indian athletes bring glory to the World University Games 2025 with their medal haul

MBBS students

NMC Flags Errors in MBBS Admissions Data, Asks Colleges to Re-Verify Student Details

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

Diplomacia 2025 Begins: Kolkata’s First Youth Forum Merges Diplomacy, Law & Civic E. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality