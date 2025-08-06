DME Madhya Pradesh To Issue MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- Details

Summary Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in As per the official schedule, the reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verifications and admissions will be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is expected to announce the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verifications and admissions will be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025. The online resignation/ cancellation of admission at college level and exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission can be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025. Candidates must exercise their option for upgradation at the time of admission at college level. They can edit option for upgradation at their candidate's login till August 16, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.