NEET-UG

CEE Kerala Issues NEET UG First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025- Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Aug 2025
14:00 PM

Summary
Students can check Kerala NEET UG allotment list 2025 through the candidate portal on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
A total of 5,611 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats in round 1 counselling based on NEET UG 2025 ranks

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) published the provisional seat allotment for the first phase of Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 for MBBS, BDS admissions in the medical and dental colleges of the state for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check Kerala NEET UG allotment list 2025 through the candidate portal on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 5,611 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats in round 1 counselling based on NEET UG 2025 ranks. CEE informed that the seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of online options filled by candidates between July 30 and August 4. A total of 46,791 candidates were shortlisted for the Kerala MBBS admissions 2025 to more than 4,900 undergraduate medical seats in the KEAM rank list 2025.

Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website of CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the KEAM 2025 candidate portal
  3. Select ‘allotment list’ tab
  4. Click on ‘First phase allotment” link under medical
  5. A PDF will be displayed on the screen
  6. Check and download the PDF for future reference

In case of complaints, if any, with regard to the provisional allotment, students can submit their grievances through the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in up to 3 pm today.

Last updated on 06 Aug 2025
14:01 PM
NEET-UG NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
