WBJEE Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow - Check Latest Updates & Cutoff Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will finally declare the WBJEE 2025 result tomorrow, August 7. The results will be made available on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in, where candidates can log in using their application number and password to download their scorecard.

Originally scheduled for June 5, the declaration of WBJEE 2025 results was postponed due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding OBC reservation policies in West Bengal. The delay stemmed from an interim stay issued by the Calcutta High Court on the state government’s decision to include 77 additional communities under the OBC category. While the government had revised the list in compliance with the court’s order, the board awaited legal clarity before proceeding with the results.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, and over 1 lakh candidates have been anxiously awaiting their results for admission into undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes across the state.

To accommodate the changes in social category data, WBJEEB had asked candidates to upload valid caste certificates and update their reservation details on the portal by August 2. These updated details will now be reflected in the candidates' profiles. Verification of documents will, however, be conducted during the counselling and admission stages by the respective institutes.

Alongside the results, the WBJEE 2025 cut-off marks and merit list will also be published. Qualified candidates will be eligible to take part in the upcoming WBJEE counselling 2025 for seat allotment in various state-affiliated colleges.

The board has reiterated that any final admission decisions will be subject to the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings, and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates.