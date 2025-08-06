CEE Kerala Begins KEAM 2025 Option Registration For Phase 3 Engineering- Read Details

KEAM 2025

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala commenced the option registration for the third phase of engineering and option confirmation for the second round of architecture admissions based on the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Examination (KEAM) 2025. Candidates can register their options on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for submission and confirmation of options is August 7. Candidates having valid options and are willing to participate in the second round of KEAM 2025 counselling for architecture have to login and confirm their options by clicking on the confirm button. Based on the options filled by the candidates, the provisional KEAM allotment 2025 will be published on August 8. The seat allotment will be finalised on August 9.

“Online option registration for engineering courses or confirmation and rearrangement for architecture course, is a must for those who got allotment or admission and those who got no allotment as per the previous allotments, to consider them in this phase. But those who got an allotment/admission in the previous phases and do not register/confirm and rearrange options for this phase, the admission through the allotment in the previous phase shall be retained,” the CEE clarified.

Candidates who wish to register fresh options afresh and who got allotment in the previous phases and did not take admission will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000. Registration fee of those candidates who do not get allotment will be refunded while the fee of those candidates who do not take admission will be treated as penalty and will be forfeited.

