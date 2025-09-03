SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

Youth Power Shines at Diplomacia 2025: Kolkata’s First Interdisciplinary Forum

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
16:20 PM

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Kolkata made history on August 6 and 7 as SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosted the city’s first-ever Interdisciplinary Youth Forum on Diplomacy, Justice, and Citizen Rights — Diplomacia 2025.
The two-day event, envisioned by young leaders Aryamaan Biswas, a third-year student at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, and Shrish Datta, a recent graduate from the same institution, brought together over 100 students from schools and colleges.

Kolkata made history on August 6 and 7 as SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosted the city’s first-ever Interdisciplinary Youth Forum on Diplomacy, Justice, and Citizen Rights — Diplomacia 2025. The two-day event, envisioned by young leaders Aryamaan Biswas, a third-year student at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, and Shrish Datta, a recent graduate from the same institution, brought together over 100 students from schools and colleges. Their mission was clear: to empower youth with knowledge, responsibility, and the tools to shape a better tomorrow.

We can become socially active, only when we are socially aware. Diplomacia is our effort for a better tomorrow,” said the co-founders, setting the tone for the event.

Dr. Rahul Verma with the Co-founders.

Dr. Rahul Verma with the Co-founders. SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

The forum stood out for its unique blend of traditional global discussions and localised engagement. While students deliberated over international issues through Model United Nations, Youth Parliament, and Moot Court, what truly set Diplomacia apart was the pioneering Consumer Protection Council simulation. Here, young delegates explored grassroots-level consumer rights, remedies, and the significance of vigilant citizenship — a step rarely attempted in youth forums.

ADVERTISEMENT
The opening ceremony began with the auspicious lamp lighting.

The opening ceremony began with the auspicious lamp lighting. SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

The inaugural ceremony began with an auspicious lamp lighting and a mesmerising cultural performance by Samriddhi Ghosh, followed by addresses from the co-founders. Eight diverse forums - UNGA, UNSC, UNHRC, G20, International Press, AIPPM, Moot Court, and Consumer Protection Council - engaged students on issues ranging from global citizenship and human rights to artificial intelligence and the environment. On the second day, discussions culminated in impactful resolution papers and verdicts.

The grand closing ceremony welcomed an esteemed panel of chief guests, including Dr. Rahul Verma (Secretary General, West Bengal Federation of United Nations Association), Mr. Sumit Das Gupta, Mr. Siddhartha Ghosh, Sri Jaideep Patwa, Dr. Jayeeta Ganguly, and Ms. Sonali Sen. The evening featured lively “Socials,” a keynote on public speaking by entrepreneur and coach Purushottam Chowdhury, and a thrilling performance by youth band The Hollows.

Young delegates explored grassroots-level consumer rights, remedies, and the significance of vigilant citizenship.

Young delegates explored grassroots-level consumer rights, remedies, and the significance of vigilant citizenship. SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

One of the highlights was the award ceremony, where over 40 participants were honoured. Memorial awards funded by organisations and individuals added a noble dimension, keeping alive the values of those remembered. Recognitions included the ExpressOn with Siddhartha Award for Excellence for UNGA and UNHRC winners, the Aparna and Rukmini alias Maya Memorial Award for UNSC achievers, and the Sri Kartik Chandra Bandopadhyay Memorial Award for G20 and International Press participants, among others.

As the curtains closed on its maiden edition, Diplomacia 2025 left an indelible mark on young minds — a blend of knowledge, debate, cultural exchange, and social responsibility. With its strong foundation, this youth-driven initiative is already set to inspire many more editions, nurturing future leaders who are both socially aware and globally conscious.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
16:21 PM
SPK Jain Futuristic Academy
Similar stories
Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Hosts 3rd International Conference on Data Analytics an. . .

NSHM Knowledge Campus

People Pulse 2025: NSHM Kolkata to host HR Conclave and Leaders Awards on Sept 5

St. Xavier’s College

X-Genesis 2025: St. Xavier's College Welcomes Freshers with a Dynamic Blend of Fun an. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University organizes Elevate 360 – Scripting Next Unicorns

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exams 2025

1,490 SC/ST Toppers Felicitated at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Ceremony 2025

MCC

MCC Removes AIIMS Mangalagiri from PwD Disability Centres, NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Regis. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Exam City Slip 2025 Released for Ministerial and Isolated Categories- Direct Link. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Application Edit Window Closes Today- Know Editable Field. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases Official Schedule for JELET and JECA 2025 Exams- Check Dates Inside

Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Hosts 3rd International Conference on Data Analytics an. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality