Youth Power Shines at Diplomacia 2025: Kolkata’s First Interdisciplinary Forum

Kolkata made history on August 6 and 7 as SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosted the city’s first-ever Interdisciplinary Youth Forum on Diplomacy, Justice, and Citizen Rights — Diplomacia 2025. The two-day event, envisioned by young leaders Aryamaan Biswas, a third-year student at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, and Shrish Datta, a recent graduate from the same institution, brought together over 100 students from schools and colleges. Their mission was clear: to empower youth with knowledge, responsibility, and the tools to shape a better tomorrow.

“We can become socially active, only when we are socially aware. Diplomacia is our effort for a better tomorrow,” said the co-founders, setting the tone for the event.

Dr. Rahul Verma with the Co-founders. SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

The forum stood out for its unique blend of traditional global discussions and localised engagement. While students deliberated over international issues through Model United Nations, Youth Parliament, and Moot Court, what truly set Diplomacia apart was the pioneering Consumer Protection Council simulation. Here, young delegates explored grassroots-level consumer rights, remedies, and the significance of vigilant citizenship — a step rarely attempted in youth forums.

The opening ceremony began with the auspicious lamp lighting. SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

The inaugural ceremony began with an auspicious lamp lighting and a mesmerising cultural performance by Samriddhi Ghosh, followed by addresses from the co-founders. Eight diverse forums - UNGA, UNSC, UNHRC, G20, International Press, AIPPM, Moot Court, and Consumer Protection Council - engaged students on issues ranging from global citizenship and human rights to artificial intelligence and the environment. On the second day, discussions culminated in impactful resolution papers and verdicts.

The grand closing ceremony welcomed an esteemed panel of chief guests, including Dr. Rahul Verma (Secretary General, West Bengal Federation of United Nations Association), Mr. Sumit Das Gupta, Mr. Siddhartha Ghosh, Sri Jaideep Patwa, Dr. Jayeeta Ganguly, and Ms. Sonali Sen. The evening featured lively “Socials,” a keynote on public speaking by entrepreneur and coach Purushottam Chowdhury, and a thrilling performance by youth band The Hollows.

Young delegates explored grassroots-level consumer rights, remedies, and the significance of vigilant citizenship. SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

One of the highlights was the award ceremony, where over 40 participants were honoured. Memorial awards funded by organisations and individuals added a noble dimension, keeping alive the values of those remembered. Recognitions included the ExpressOn with Siddhartha Award for Excellence for UNGA and UNHRC winners, the Aparna and Rukmini alias Maya Memorial Award for UNSC achievers, and the Sri Kartik Chandra Bandopadhyay Memorial Award for G20 and International Press participants, among others.

As the curtains closed on its maiden edition, Diplomacia 2025 left an indelible mark on young minds — a blend of knowledge, debate, cultural exchange, and social responsibility. With its strong foundation, this youth-driven initiative is already set to inspire many more editions, nurturing future leaders who are both socially aware and globally conscious.