UP DElEd

UP DElEd Result for Semesters 2 and 4 Out - Download Link and Pass Percentage

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jul 2025
09:33 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has officially announced the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2nd and 4th semester examinations.
Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official portals — btcexam.in and updeled.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has officially announced the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2nd and 4th semester examinations, previously known as BTC. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official portals — btcexam.in and updeled.gov.in — by logging in with their roll number, registration number, or date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Rescheduled Due to HTET 2024 Dates - Notice and Revised Schedule
CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Rescheduled Due to HTET 2024 Dates - Notice and Revised Schedule

According to the released data, the 2nd-semester results for the 2023 batch saw a total of 160,405 candidates register, out of which 160,159 appeared for the exam. Among them, 1,02,408 trainees successfully passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 64%. The results also revealed a 36.02% failure rate, with 57,691 candidates unable to clear the semester. Additionally, 246 candidates were absent, while 44 results remain pending due to technical reasons. The authority further noted that 13 results were withheld, and three candidates were caught using unfair means during the examination.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Details

To access their results, candidates need to visit either of the official portals and enter their required credentials. The authority has advised all trainees to carefully verify the details mentioned on their mark sheets and report any discrepancies to the concerned examination office for immediate correction.

The UP Examination Regulatory Authority has also reminded candidates to regularly check the official website for further announcements regarding the UP DElEd recruitment process 2025 and other academic updates.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 10 Jul 2025
09:33 AM
