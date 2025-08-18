Dental Council of India

DCI Directs Dental Colleges to Upload BDS Admission Details - Check Submission Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Aug 2025
11:45 AM

File Image

Summary
The Dental Council of India (DCI) has issued a public notice instructing all dental colleges to upload details of students admitted to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course for the academic session 2025-26.
The Dental Council of India (DCI) has issued a public notice instructing all dental colleges to upload details of students admitted to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course for the academic session 2025-26 on its official website.

According to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the last date for joining BDS courses under the NEET UG 2025 counselling process is October 3, 2025. The academic session for the new batch is scheduled to commence from September 1, 2025. Colleges are required to upload admission details using their allotted login credentials by October 3, 2025, midnight.

The DCI emphasised that only data uploaded through the official portal will be accepted. Submissions made via email, post, or any other mode will not be considered. The council has also clarified that no extensions will be granted, and colleges must ensure timely compliance to avoid complications.

Further, the DCI has warned institutions against uploading incorrect or unauthorised student details. In cases where false information is provided, the concerned college may face strict action and penalties. The council has urged colleges to maintain transparency and ensure only genuine admissions are uploaded to prevent disputes.

This directive aims to streamline the admission process and ensure accurate student records across all dental colleges in India.

