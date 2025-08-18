Border Security Force (BSF)

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 to Begin Soon: Application Dates, Eligibility & Process

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Aug 2025
12:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for 1,121 Head Constable vacancies across Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts.
Out of the total vacancies, 910 posts are for Radio Operators, while 211 posts are for Radio Mechanics.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for 1,121 Head Constable vacancies across Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts. The online application window will open on August 24, 2025, and candidates can submit their forms until September 23, 2025, through the official website – bsf.gov.in.

Out of the total vacancies, 910 posts are for Radio Operators, while 211 posts are for Radio Mechanics.

Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as core subjects, or Class 12 with an ITI certificate in Radio, Electronics, or related fields.

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Candidates must have passed Class 10 with an ITI qualification, or Class 12 with PCM subjects.

How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in.
  2. Click on the recruitment link for Head Constable posts.
  3. Fill in the application form with the required details.
  4. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  5. Download and save the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted through multiple stages, including:

  • Written Examination
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for candidates with Class 10, Class 12, or ITI qualifications to join the country’s primary border guarding force.

Last updated on 18 Aug 2025
12:19 PM
Border Security Force (BSF) BSF constable BSF
Similar stories
Dental Council of India

DCI Directs Dental Colleges to Upload BDS Admission Details - Check Submission Deadli. . .

RIMC Dehradun

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admission Application Opens - Eligibility & Exam De. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: WBMCC Releases Detailed Fee Structure; Allotment Result . . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for EO/AO and APFC Posts Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Dental Council of India

DCI Directs Dental Colleges to Upload BDS Admission Details - Check Submission Deadli. . .

RIMC Dehradun

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admission Application Opens - Eligibility & Exam De. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: WBMCC Releases Detailed Fee Structure; Allotment Result . . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for EO/AO and APFC Posts Today

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Schedu. . .

SSC job aspirants

Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2024 at ssc.gov.i. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality