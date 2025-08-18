BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 to Begin Soon: Application Dates, Eligibility & Process

Summary The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for 1,121 Head Constable vacancies across Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts. Out of the total vacancies, 910 posts are for Radio Operators, while 211 posts are for Radio Mechanics.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for 1,121 Head Constable vacancies across Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts. The online application window will open on August 24, 2025, and candidates can submit their forms until September 23, 2025, through the official website – bsf.gov.in.

Out of the total vacancies, 910 posts are for Radio Operators, while 211 posts are for Radio Mechanics.

Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as core subjects, or Class 12 with an ITI certificate in Radio, Electronics, or related fields.

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Candidates must have passed Class 10 with an ITI qualification, or Class 12 with PCM subjects.

How to Apply

Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in. Click on the recruitment link for Head Constable posts. Fill in the application form with the required details. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download and save the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted through multiple stages, including:

Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for candidates with Class 10, Class 12, or ITI qualifications to join the country’s primary border guarding force.