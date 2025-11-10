DatAspire 2025: A Symposium on Emerging Horizons in Data Science at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Summary The event will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata DatAspire 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal one-day symposium, tackling the critical intersection of data science and the evolving world of work

St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, will host DatAspire 2025, an academic summit curated by the Postgraduate Department of Data Science. The event will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. It aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practice, fostering collaboration among professionals, researchers, and students in the field of data-driven technologies.

St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata stands as the pioneer institution affiliated under University of Calcutta to introduce a postgraduate programme in Data Science in 2022, followed by the University’s first undergraduate programme in 2025. These milestone initiatives reflect the vision and support of Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, whose emphasis on interdisciplinary learning has guided the department’s growth. The Department is supported by dedicated placement services and maintains an impeccable placement record.

In today’s data-driven world, the divide between academic theory and practical application in the industry is a significant challenge. With tools and trends like Generative AI and advanced Machine Learning models evolving rapidly, traditional curriculums struggle to keep up. It’s not sufficient for students to only have theoretical knowledge of data science; they also need to be ready to apply that knowledge in a vibrant, real-world environment. This is exactly the challenge that the Postgraduate Department of Data Science at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is bravely addressing.

This symposium, DatAspire 2025, is not just another academic conference. It is a vital Industry–Academia Connect, conceived as a direct bridge over the skills gap. By bringing industry professionals, researchers, and students under one roof, the event aims to foster a collaborative space for genuine knowledge exchange. Through expert sessions and panel discussions, thought leaders will dissect the practical applications of AI and Generative AI, moving beyond textbook definitions to explore how these technologies are actively redefining industries.

DatAspire 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal one-day symposium, tackling the critical intersection of data science and the evolving world of work. The agenda's sharp focus on Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Machine Learning goes beyond theory, directly addressing corporate needs and the evolution of professional roles. High-level panel discussions like “Human–AI Collaboration” and “Future-Proofing Your Skills” are set to deliver invaluable, real-world insights, featuring a formidable lineup of industry leaders from companies like HSBC, EY GDS, Ericsson, IBM India, Capgemini, Essel Mining & Industries, Business Brio, Polestar Analytics, Feedsense AI, PharmaQuant, PiTangent Analytics and Viki AI. This practical corporate perspective is powerfully balanced by deep academic rigor, highlighted by a technical talk on LLM reasoning from Prof. Sourangshu Bhattacharya of IIT Kharagpur, making this event an essential forum for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

DatAspire 2025 is a commendable and necessary step, by connecting theoretical foundations with practical challenges, St. Xavier's is not just educating; it is actively nurturing the next generation of data scientists and innovators who will be ready to lead from day one.