DAKSHH ’26: Heritage Institute of Technology Set to Host a Power-Packed Techno-Management Fest

Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual techno-management festival, DAKSHH ’26, on the 13th and 14th of March, 2026. Known for bringing together innovation, competition, and collaboration under one roof, this year’s edition promises to be bigger, more dynamic, and more impactful than ever before.

Spanning two consecutive days, DAKSHH ’26 will feature more than 20 events that cater to a wide spectrum of interests in modern technology, science, gaming, and entrepreneurship. The festival will include both inter-college and cross-college competitions, creating a vibrant platform for students from various institutions to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and problem-solving abilities.

Behind the scenes, the preparation for DAKSHH ’26 has been an equally remarkable effort. More than 200 students from Heritage Institute of Technology are actively working in different teams such as technology, outreach, design, finance, operations, and management to ensure the smooth execution of the fest. For many of these students, the preparatory phase itself has become an important learning experience. Organizing an event of this scale allows them to develop leadership, teamwork, communication, and project management skills while gaining valuable real-world exposure beyond the classroom.

With an expected participation of over 1,500 students and more than 350 team registrations, the fest aims to become one of the most engaging student-driven technology events in the region. The organizers envision DAKSHH as a space where innovation meets opportunity—encouraging young minds to push the boundaries of what they can create and achieve.

Among the highlights of DAKSHH ’26 are several flagship events designed to test participants’ technical expertise and strategic thinking. A 24-hour Hackathon will challenge aspiring developers and engineers to build innovative solutions to real-world problems within a limited time frame. The adrenaline-charged Robo War competition will showcase the creativity and engineering skills of robotics enthusiasts, while gaming tournaments such as BGMI LAN and Valorant LAN promise to attract competitive gamers eager to prove their dominance in high-intensity matches.

Another major attraction of the fest will be the Start-up Expo, which aims to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to present their business ideas, connect with innovators, and gain valuable exposure to the startup ecosystem. By encouraging entrepreneurial thinking, the event seeks to inspire students to transform ideas into impactful ventures.

Adding to the excitement, all competitions will offer attractive prize pools and nominal registration fees, ensuring that talented participants can compete while gaining recognition and rewards for their achievements.

The spirit of DAKSHH ’26 has already begun to take shape with the successful organization of a seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Ethical Hacking, featuring Mr. Subham Bhattacharya from the ABP Group as the guest speaker. The seminar provided valuable insights into emerging technological trends and highlighted the ethical responsibilities that accompany modern digital innovations.

Beyond competitions and prizes, DAKSHH ’26 is expected to create a significant impact on the student community by fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange. As anticipation builds across campuses, the fest is poised to become a landmark event in Kolkata’s student technology calendar, bringing together passionate minds ready to compete, learn, and shape the future of technology.