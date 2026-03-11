Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Begins June TEE 2026 Exam Form Submission; Apply by April 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2026
15:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their exam forms through the official website exam.ignou.ac.in
According to the schedule released by the university, the last date to submit the exam form without a late fee is April 10, 2026

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online submission of examination forms for the IGNOU June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2026 from March 11. Eligible candidates can submit their exam forms through the official website exam.ignou.ac.in.

According to the schedule released by the university, the last date to submit the exam form without a late fee is April 10, 2026. Candidates who miss this deadline will still be able to apply with a late fee until April 24, 2026.

The IGNOU June TEE 2026 for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes will be conducted from June 1 to July 15, 2026. The exams will be held in pen-and-paper as well as computer-based test (CBT) modes.

The examinations will take place in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
  • Evening shift: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

IGNOU June TEE 2026: Examination Fee

The university has specified the following exam fees:

  • Theory exam: Rs 200 per course
  • Practical exam: Rs 300 for courses up to 4 credits Rs 500 for courses above 4 credits
  • Rs 300 for courses up to 4 credits
  • Rs 500 for courses above 4 credits

Students are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated time and verify their course details before submitting the exam form.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2026
15:45 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU TEE Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)
