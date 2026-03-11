NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Extended Registration Closes Today; Revised Application Edit Dates Awaited

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2026
14:00 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG 2026 extended application window today, March 11.
The registration process was originally scheduled to close on March 8, 2026, but the NTA extended the deadline to provide additional time for aspirants to submit their applications.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG 2026 extended application window today, March 11, marking the final opportunity for eligible candidates to complete the registration process. Applicants can submit the NEET UG 2026 application form until 9 PM, while the online fee payment facility will remain available until 11.50 PM on the same day.

Candidates who have not yet registered must complete the application process through the official website neet.nta.nic.in before the deadline. The registration process was originally scheduled to close on March 8, 2026, but the NTA extended the deadline to provide additional time for aspirants to submit their applications.

Applicants are required to carefully complete all stages of the registration process and ensure that the information entered in the application form is accurate before final submission. After completing the form and fee payment, candidates should download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Steps to Apply for NEET UG 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the homepage
  • Select the new registration option
  • Enter required details such as name, address, category, and contact information
  • Create a password and login credentials
  • Fill out the NEET UG 2026 application form carefully
  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format
  • Pay the application fee through the online payment system
  • Submit the application form
  • Download and save the confirmation page

The NTA will soon announce the revised dates for the NEET UG 2026 application correction window. Earlier, the correction facility was scheduled to begin on March 10, 2026, but the extension of the registration deadline to March 11 has led to changes in the correction schedule.

Through the correction window, candidates will be able to edit specific details in their submitted application forms if necessary.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the NEET UG 2026 examination and application correction process.

