Anna University Announces TANCET and CEETA-PG 2026 Application Dates; Exams Scheduled in May

The Anna University will start the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA‑PG) 2026 on March 16, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes can apply through the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The last date to submit the application form is April 10, 2026.

The TANCET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 9, 2026 for MBA and MCA programmes. The exam will be held in two shifts:

10:00 am to 12:00 noon

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Meanwhile, the CEETA-PG 2026 examination for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan programmes will take place on May 10, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The application fee for the examinations is:

₹500 for candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST categories of Tamil Nadu

₹1000 for all other category candidates

TANCET, CEETA PG 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the TANCET/CEETA-PG 2026 registration link on the homepage Enter the required registration details Log in to your account Fill in the application form and pay the application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The entrance examinations are conducted annually by Anna University for admission to postgraduate management, computer applications, and engineering programmes offered by participating institutions across Tamil Nadu.