UGC Pushes Back SWAYAM Curriculum Alignment Deadline for Higher Education Institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for higher education institutions to submit inputs for the demand-based mapping of courses offered on the SWAYAM platform for the July 2026 academic session.

Universities and colleges can now submit their responses through the UGC SWAYAM Mapping Portal until March 20, 2026. Earlier, institutions were asked to complete the exercise and submit their feedback by March 10.

In its official announcement, the commission stated that “the last date for submission of inputs on the UGC SWAYAM Mapping Portal has been extended to 20th March, 2026.”

Earlier, the UGC had directed higher education institutions to review the list of courses available on the SWAYAM platform and align them with their existing curriculum requirements.

According to the commission, the demand-based mapping exercise aims to help the Ministry of Education and SWAYAM national coordinators understand the academic needs of universities. Institutions are expected to analyse their curricula and identify online courses that can be integrated into their academic programmes.

As part of the exercise, universities are required to provide details such as:

The extent of mapping between SWAYAM courses and their existing curriculum

Credit requirements for integrating SWAYAM courses into academic programmes

Preferred language of instruction

Course level, including undergraduate or postgraduate programmes

Subject or discipline areas where SWAYAM courses are needed but currently unavailable on the platform

The UGC earlier stated that the consolidated inputs received through the mapping portal will be shared with SWAYAM national coordinators, who will plan the course offerings for the July 2026 academic session accordingly.