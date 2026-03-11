Odisha government

Odisha SSB Begins Application Process for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts; Check Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2026
14:24 PM

Summary
According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 883 vacancies in colleges and institutions functioning under the Higher Education Department, Odisha
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website ssbodisha.ac.in starting March 11, 2026, from 2:30 pm

The State Selection Board, Odisha (SSB) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts in various higher education institutions across the state.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 883 vacancies in colleges and institutions functioning under the Higher Education Department, Odisha. The opportunity is expected to attract a large number of graduates seeking administrative roles in government-run colleges and universities.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website ssbodisha.ac.in starting March 11, 2026, from 2:30 pm. The last date to submit the application form is April 13, 2026.

Odisha SSB 2026: Eligibility

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Since the positions involve clerical and administrative responsibilities, candidates may also need basic knowledge of computer applications.

The prescribed age limit for applicants is:

  • Minimum age: 21 years
  • Maximum age: 42 years

With more than 800 vacancies, the recruitment drive presents a major opportunity for graduates aiming for stable government employment in Odisha’s higher education sector.

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website: ssbodisha.ac.in
  2. Click on the Junior Assistant/Junior Clerk Recruitment 2026 link on the homepage
  3. Register using the required details
  4. Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Last updated on 11 Mar 2026
15:09 PM
