West Garo Hills

Meghalaya Board Postpones Two HSSLC Class 12 Exams in West Garo Hills Amid Clashes; Check New Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2026
13:27 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the board, the Music and Anthropology papers of the HSSLC, which were scheduled to be held on March 11 and March 12, have been deferred in the district
More than 29,000 students are appearing for the HSSLC examinations conducted by the board this year

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has postponed two Class 12 examinations in West Garo Hills district following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls, officials said.

According to the board, the Music and Anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), which were scheduled to be held on March 11 and March 12, have been deferred in the district. However, examinations in the remaining districts of Meghalaya will continue as per the original schedule.

“The HSSLC examinations scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for dates to be notified later,” said TR Laloo, Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations at MBOSE.

More than 29,000 students are appearing for the HSSLC examinations conducted by the board this year.

Officials said the decision to postpone the examinations in the district was taken after curfew was imposed in parts of West Garo Hills due to a volatile situation following incidents of violence.

The precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of students and examination staff, Laloo added.

According to another official, two people were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council elections in the district. Following the violence, the government imposed curfew and deployed the Army to maintain law and order.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2026
13:28 PM
West Garo Hills MBOSE Class 12
