Praxis Business School Bids a Grand Farewell to PGDM Class of 2025 with Convocation Gala

Praxis Business School lit up the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata, with its grand Convocation Ceremony for the PGDM Class of 2025 on April 5, marking a pivotal chapter in the academic journeys of its students. The event echoed with pride, inspiration, and celebration as the institute reaffirmed its dedication to producing future-ready leaders.

Graced by the presence of esteemed faculty, alumni, industry stalwarts, and proud families, the ceremony featured Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore and the Ram Charan Chair Professor in Innovation and Leadership, as the Chief Guest and keynote speaker. His stirring address urged graduates to embrace multidisciplinary learning, resilience, and the irreplaceable value of human connection in a digital world.

The day began with a majestic academic procession, followed by warm opening remarks by Kamlesh Sajnani, Chairman of Praxis Business School Foundation, who reminded graduates that success lies in data-driven decisions and lifelong learning. Director Dr Prithwis Mukerjee’s report showcased Praxis’s academic evolution, with AI and emerging technologies transforming the learning landscape.

Diplomas were conferred with pride, and excellence was rewarded. Subhayan Dutta emerged as the class topper, followed by Debarghya Majumdar in second place, and Ankita Priya and Debpriya Basu jointly securing third. Ayan Ghosh was honoured as the Best All-Round Student.

Professor Charanpreet Singh, Co-founder & Director, closed the ceremony on an emotional note, emphasising the importance of character, dignity, and grace in defining true success.

With jubilant cap tosses, snapshots of joy, and heartfelt goodbyes at the Bakrahat campus dinner, the Class of 2025 walked into a world of endless possibilities—armed with values, vision, and the Praxis spirit.