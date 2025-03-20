Convergence of technology and innovation! Entrepreneurship Summit held at Presidency University

Summary Vigilantia Praesidium Private Limited, a renowned startup from UEM Kolkata's campus, secured the top position, surpassing numerous competitors with its groundbreaking vision and technological excellence Recently, Vigilantia Praesidium signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Graphene Africa & IT Official Intelligence, South Africa, during the visit of its Managing Director to Kolkata

On March 7, 2025, Presidency University, Kolkata, witnessed a historic Entrepreneurship Summit where technology and innovation merged seamlessly. Vigilantia Praesidium Private Limited, a renowned startup from UEM Kolkata's campus, secured the top position, surpassing numerous competitors with its groundbreaking vision and technological excellence. Dr Shubhrangshu Sanyal, Chief Executive Officer of IIM Kolkata Innovation Park, presented the prestigious award to the startup.

Nivedita Chatterjee & Dr Anirban Das while signing MoU with South Africa enterprises

Visionaries Behind the Innovation

Vigilantia Praesidium is the brainchild of Nivedita Chatterjee and scientist Dr. Anirban Das, Professor and Vice President of the Innovation Council of UEM Kolkata, who spent over eight years developing this cutting-edge technology. Originally an incubated startup at UEM Kolkata, the company is now gaining international recognition, proving its excellence beyond India’s borders. Their vision extends beyond commercial success—to create a safer and more secure world through technology.

Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Hub of Innovation and Scalability



The Entrepreneurship Summit 2025, hosted by Presidency University, brought together leading industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders for insightful discussions on innovation and scalability. Vigilantia Praesidium captivated the judges with its revolutionary business model, demonstrating its technological prowess and its potential to redefine future security standards.

Nivedita Chatterjee, the Founder and Director of Vigilantia Praesidium, presented the company’s cutting-edge security and environmental monitoring technologies. She elaborated on how the integration of AI-driven advanced drone technology in border surveillance, infrastructure analysis, and environmental protection has positioned the company at the forefront of the industry.

Among the startup’s key innovations, Vortex Z6 and Leviathan Echo 9 stood out. These advanced drone intelligence systems are designed for border security, military surveillance, disaster management, anti-smuggling operations, and environmental conservation. Utilizing real-time data analytics and AI, the technology sets new standards in security. With 76 patents (both Indian and international) published and registered, Vigilantia Praesidium is a powerhouse of innovation.

Unparalleled Drone Technology

The company’s drones can capture data and images from an altitude of 750 meters, covering a circular area with a 2.4 km diameter. The technology allows them to record intricate tissue patterns of humans and animals, making biometric identification possible. Even if an individual is fully covered, the drones can detect unique heat signatures, enabling accurate identification.

This technology has immense applications in crime prevention, aiding law enforcement in tracking criminals, geotagging endangered species and monitoring activities. It can enhance security at government facilities, prevent unauthorized access, and store captured data securely for law enforcement reference. The high-precision system operates effectively in all conditions, making it a game-changer for global security.

A Landmark International Partnership

Recently, Vigilantia Praesidium signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Graphene Africa & IT Official Intelligence, South Africa, during the visit of its Managing Director to Kolkata. This strategic collaboration unites brilliant minds from both nations, fostering advanced research and innovation that will redefine technology’s future on a global scale.

A Glorious Chapter in Bengali Scientific Excellence

At the heart of this remarkable journey lies the brilliance and relentless dedication of Bengali scientists, who are not just innovators but pioneers of a technological revolution. Their contributions are placing India's technological advancements on the global stage.

This victory is more than just a startup’s success—it is the realization of a nation’s dream. Vigilantia Praesidium’s visionary technology and forward-thinking approach will play a pivotal role in shaping a safer and more secure future for the world.