BITS Pilani’s Conquest ‘25 Begins Its Hunt for India’s Next Big Startup Success Story!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
15:29 PM

India’s dynamic startup ecosystem may be thriving, but early-stage ventures continue to battle challenges like limited funding opportunities and lack of structured mentorship.
Leading the way is Conquest, the zero-cost, zero-equity startup accelerator by BITS Pilani — a programme that has become a game-changer for India’s budding entrepreneurs.

India’s dynamic startup ecosystem may be thriving, but early-stage ventures continue to battle challenges like limited funding opportunities and lack of structured mentorship. This is where startup accelerators step in, bridging crucial gaps in funding, management, and strategy. Leading the way is Conquest, the zero-cost, zero-equity startup accelerator by BITS Pilani — a programme that has become a game-changer for India’s budding entrepreneurs.

Every year, over 3000 startups apply, but only 30 promising ventures are handpicked for Conquest’s exclusive 6+1 week online and offline hybrid accelerator programme. Participating startups get direct mentorship from industry leaders like Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sameer Nigam (PhonePe), and Amit Jain (CarDekho). The programme reaches its peak with Demo Day in Bengaluru, where startups pitch their ideas to a panel of top CXOs and VCs, competing for equity-free grants.

Prodancy, one of the winners of previous conquest editions.

Prodancy, one of the winners of previous conquest editions.

Last year’s Demo Day at Four Seasons, Bangalore saw companies like Prodancy Pvt Ltd and Angirus IND clinching the winning spots.

This year, Conquest ‘25 officially kicked off with its Launch Event on April 16 in Gurugram — an exclusive, invite-only mixer attended by top startup leaders, investors, and industry veterans, marking the beginning of another promising season. To know more about the registration timeline and event interested candidates can visit the Conquest official website at conquestbits.org.

For India’s next wave of disruptors, Conquest ‘25 offers a golden opportunity to scale up, network, and win without giving up equity. The accelerator continues to solidify its position as a true catalyst for startup growth in India’s evolving innovation story.

