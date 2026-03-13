Jadavpur University Gears Up for Chhayanat 2026; India’s Biggest Student Film & Theatre Fest

Summary Jadavpur University is gearing up to host Chhayanat 2026, the flagship Film and Theatre Festival organised by F.E.T.S.U. Scheduled from March 23 to 27, 2026, with a special prelude day on March 16, the festival will transform the university into a vibrant cultural hub for filmmakers, theatre artists, students, and cinephiles.

Jadavpur University (JU) is gearing up to host Chhayanat 2026, the flagship Film and Theatre Festival organised by F.E.T.S.U., which has grown into India’s largest student-run film and theatre festival. Scheduled from March 23 to 27, 2026, with a special prelude day on March 16, the festival will transform the university into a vibrant cultural hub for filmmakers, theatre artists, students, and cinephiles.

Over the years, Chhayanat has emerged as a significant platform for independent cinema, experimental storytelling, and live theatre, while continuing to serve as an important precursor to the cultural festival Sanskriti. The festival focuses on showcasing films and performances that reflect artistic vision, innovation, and the spirit of resistance through storytelling.

The core philosophy of Chhayanat centres on independent artistic expression and cinematic resistance, highlighting films that challenge conventional narratives and bring forward diverse perspectives. The festival will feature a wide range of categories, including international narrative features, vision-based documentaries, experimental short films, and bold street and stage theatre performances.

Past editions of the festival have hosted celebrated personalities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Anurag Kashyap, Payal Kapadia, Sreekar Prasad, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Anjan Dutt, Goutam Ghose, and Vipin Sharma. Organisers say the 2026 edition will be the most ambitious yet, featuring an extensive line-up of premieres, screenings, performances, and discussions.

Among the festival highlights will be the Kolkata showcase of Tees by Dibakar Banerjee, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, and Huma Qureshi, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the director. The programme will also feature Kanu Behl’s critically acclaimed film Agra.

International cinema will take centre stage with screenings of globally recognised films, including the Sundance-winning Cactus Pears and Venice Film Festival Best Director winner Songs of the Forgotten Trees, with director Anuparna Roy attending the event. Additional highlights include special screenings of Oscar-nominated Hamnet and The Voice of Hind Rajab, along with festival favourites such as Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, and Bi Gan’s Resurrection.

The festival will also feature notable premieres such as Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) starring Tilottoma Shome, while Jugnuma – The Fable, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, will be screened as the closing film. Another major attraction will be the screening of the KIFF-winning film Shape of Momo.

Special segments will highlight regional and documentary cinema with films such as Deja Vu by NASA scientist Bedabrata Pain, the Kolkata premiere of Morichika by Ishaan Ghose, Adamya by Ranjan Ghosh, Coldfire by Riddhi Sen, and Academy of Fine Arts by Jayabrata Das.

Chhayanat will also present three films from Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, including the animated short DA’ Lit Kids, Kok Kok Kokoook, nominated at the Busan Film Festival, and That Perfect Day, nominated at KPFF. The festival will further screen Deep 6 by Madhuja Mukherjee, produced by Shoojit Sircar, along with a 2K restored screening of Nayak as part of the centenary celebrations of legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

Chhayanat 2026 will also feature guest talks and masterclasses with prominent industry figures, including Ratul Shankar, Riddhi Sen, Joyraj Bhattacharjee, Chandan Sen, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Subhadeep Guha, Neel Dutt, and director Dibakar Banerjee.

The festival will include two musical performances, one by renowned composer Debojyoti Mishra, and a unique live film music scoring session for Charlie Chaplin’s classic The Immigrant. The theatrical segment will open with “Ek Theke Baro”, performed by the acclaimed theatre group Nandikar.

With more than 70 films in over 30 languages, along with theatre performances, exhibitions featuring rare film memorabilia, art installations, and festival stalls, Chhayanat 2026 promises to be a landmark cultural event for the city.