DPS Ruby Park

Abhivyakti 2026 at DPS Ruby Park Celebrates Young Talent in Inter-School Fest

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2026
15:46 PM

DPS Ruby Park

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Junior Wing of Delhi Public School Ruby Park came alive with colour, creativity, and youthful energy as it hosted the 15th edition of ‘Abhivyakti 2026’.
The fest brought together young learners from across Kolkata to celebrate talent, confidence, and artistic expression.

The Junior Wing of Delhi Public School Ruby Park came alive with colour, creativity, and youthful energy as it hosted the 15th edition of ‘Abhivyakti 2026’, a premier Inter-School Pre-Primary Fest that brought together young learners from across Kolkata to celebrate talent, confidence, and artistic expression.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, marking the formal inauguration of the fest. Welcoming the gathering, Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri highlighted the school’s vision of nurturing creativity among young learners and emphasised the importance of providing a “joyful stage” where children can express themselves freely through art and performance.

Several leading schools participated in the event, making the celebration a vibrant inter-school platform.

Several leading schools participated in the event, making the celebration a vibrant inter-school platform. DPS Ruby Park

Several leading schools participated in the event, making the celebration a vibrant inter-school platform. Among the participating institutions were Calcutta International School, Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Indus Valley World School, Delhi Public School Howrah, Delhi Public School Durgapur, Delhi Public School Newtown, BDM International School and Ruby Park Public School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fest featured a range of engaging on-stage competitions designed specifically for early learners. In Brand Blitz, Nursery students impressed the audience with imaginative advertisement jingles, showcasing creativity and confidence. Mis-Match, a lively ramp walk for LKG participants, celebrated individuality as children confidently walked the stage in quirky mismatched outfits. Another highlight was Folkssical, a captivating dance performance by students of UKG and Class 1 that creatively blended the elegance of classical dance with the vibrant rhythms of folk traditions.

The fest featured a range of engaging on-stage competitions.

The fest featured a range of engaging on-stage competitions. DPS Ruby Park

Beyond the stage performances, the fest also included off-stage competitions that encouraged artistic expression and environmental awareness. In Junk Art, participants demonstrated creativity by transforming waste materials into attractive creations, while Petals and Palette, a floral arrangement competition, highlighted the children’s sense of design and aesthetics.

The performances and presentations were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising Dr. Amrita Sengupta Dutta, an academician and dancer from Rabindra Bharati University; Ms. Manali De, former Digital Head at Radio Mirchi East; and contemporary artist Ms. Barsha Bagchi.

‘Abhivyakti 2026’ once again emerged as a vibrant platform for nurturing confidence, creativity, and collaboration among young learners. The fest concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony, where winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performances. Supported by the school management, the event ended on a patriotic note with the singing of the National Anthem, marking a memorable celebration of youthful talent and expression.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2026
16:10 PM
DPS Ruby Park Interschool Fest Delhi Public School Ruby Park
Similar stories
FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026
KIIT University

USA and Belgium Clinch Gold at FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 in Bhubaneswar

St Xavier's College

Jesuit Institutions Across India, Nepal to Compete at SXC’s X-Change International . . .

college events

DAKSHH ’26: Heritage Institute of Technology Set to Host a Power-Packed Techno-Mana. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University to Host Lifeworld 2025-26 Conclave on Rethinking Development

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026
KIIT University

USA and Belgium Clinch Gold at FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 in Bhubaneswar

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Ongoing; NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slips for All Remaining Paper. . .

JEE Main 2026

Missed JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration? NTA Reopens Portal for One Day; Check De. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Begins; Edit Forms Till March 14 - Direct Link

NCERT

NCERT Non-Teaching Recruitment 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check Group A, B, C Dates

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2027 Notice Out: Application Details for SSR, MR Pos. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality