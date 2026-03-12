Abhivyakti 2026 at DPS Ruby Park Celebrates Young Talent in Inter-School Fest

Summary The Junior Wing of Delhi Public School Ruby Park came alive with colour, creativity, and youthful energy as it hosted the 15th edition of ‘Abhivyakti 2026’. The fest brought together young learners from across Kolkata to celebrate talent, confidence, and artistic expression.

The Junior Wing of Delhi Public School Ruby Park came alive with colour, creativity, and youthful energy as it hosted the 15th edition of ‘Abhivyakti 2026’, a premier Inter-School Pre-Primary Fest that brought together young learners from across Kolkata to celebrate talent, confidence, and artistic expression.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, marking the formal inauguration of the fest. Welcoming the gathering, Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri highlighted the school’s vision of nurturing creativity among young learners and emphasised the importance of providing a “joyful stage” where children can express themselves freely through art and performance.

Several leading schools participated in the event, making the celebration a vibrant inter-school platform. Among the participating institutions were Calcutta International School, Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Indus Valley World School, Delhi Public School Howrah, Delhi Public School Durgapur, Delhi Public School Newtown, BDM International School and Ruby Park Public School.

The fest featured a range of engaging on-stage competitions designed specifically for early learners. In Brand Blitz, Nursery students impressed the audience with imaginative advertisement jingles, showcasing creativity and confidence. Mis-Match, a lively ramp walk for LKG participants, celebrated individuality as children confidently walked the stage in quirky mismatched outfits. Another highlight was Folkssical, a captivating dance performance by students of UKG and Class 1 that creatively blended the elegance of classical dance with the vibrant rhythms of folk traditions.

Beyond the stage performances, the fest also included off-stage competitions that encouraged artistic expression and environmental awareness. In Junk Art, participants demonstrated creativity by transforming waste materials into attractive creations, while Petals and Palette, a floral arrangement competition, highlighted the children’s sense of design and aesthetics.

The performances and presentations were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising Dr. Amrita Sengupta Dutta, an academician and dancer from Rabindra Bharati University; Ms. Manali De, former Digital Head at Radio Mirchi East; and contemporary artist Ms. Barsha Bagchi.

‘Abhivyakti 2026’ once again emerged as a vibrant platform for nurturing confidence, creativity, and collaboration among young learners. The fest concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony, where winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performances. Supported by the school management, the event ended on a patriotic note with the singing of the National Anthem, marking a memorable celebration of youthful talent and expression.