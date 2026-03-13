Affordable Fees, Strong Clinical Exposure Make Philippines a Top Choice for Indian Medical Students

Summary The Philippines is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students seeking quality global medical education, driven by its English-medium instruction, US-pattern curriculum, strong clinical exposure and relatively affordable costs Besides the Philippines, other popular destinations where Indian students go for medical education include Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and several Eastern European countries

Affordable education, strong clinical exposure, and disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war have made the Philippines a preferred destination for medical aspirants, according to experts.

Medical education in the Philippines is considered relatively affordable compared to many western countries as tuition fees generally range between USD 3,000 and USD 6,000 per year, with the overall cost of the programme typically at Rs 25-35 lakh, including living expenses, Pune-based overseas medical education consultant Transworld Educare CEO and Founding Chairman David Pillai told PTI.

The Philippines is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students seeking quality global medical education, driven by its English-medium instruction, US-pattern curriculum, strong clinical exposure and relatively affordable costs, he said, adding that it is significantly more economical compared to countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, or Australia, Pillai added.

He pointed at 1,015 Indian-origin students who graduated as doctors from the Davao Medical School Foundation earlier this week, representing one of the largest cohorts from a single overseas institution in recent years.

Besides the Philippines, other popular destinations where Indian students go for medical education include Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and several Eastern European countries.

Erwin Rommel N Hontiveros, OIC Dean of Colleges, Davao Medical School Foundation, said, "For decades, Davao Medical School Foundation has welcomed Indian students and supported them throughout their journey to becoming skilled medical professionals. The 1,015 Indian-origin students graduating this year represent a diverse cross-section of India, with aspiring doctors coming from across the country." Nearly 12,000 students from India have graduated from DMSF since 1999, Hontiveros added.

