Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Opens Registration for June Term-End Examination 2026; Apply by April 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
14:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU TEE examinations through the official website at exam.ignou.ac.in until April 10
IGNOU will conduct the June 2026 Term-End Examinations from June 1 to July 15 in two daily shifts

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for the IGNOU June Term-End Examination 2026 (TEE) for students enrolled in online and distance learning programmes.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official exam portal until April 10, 2026. The university has also provided an option to apply with a late fee of ₹1,100 until April 24.

IGNOU will conduct the June 2026 Term-End Examinations from June 1 to July 15 in two daily shifts:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Forenoon shift: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

The registration fee for the IGNOU TEE June 2026 is:

  • ₹200 per course for theory examinations
  • ₹300 for practical exams for courses with up to four credits
  • ₹500 for practical exams for courses with more than four credits

IGNOU TEE June 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website – exam.ignou.ac.in.
  2. Click on the TEE June 2026 registration link.
  3. Enter your enrolment number and programme code.
  4. Fill in the required details and select the programme name.
  5. Upload the necessary documents.
  6. Click Confirm and submit the form.
  7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Students are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid paying the late fee and to keep checking the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University for further updates related to the examination.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
14:58 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU TEE IGNOU
Similar stories
UGC

Empowering Student Well-being: UGC Proposes Setting Up of Student Service Centres in . . .

Teacher Recruitment

UPPSC TGT 2025 Results Out for Four Subjects; Check Subject-wise Qualified Candidates. . .

NTA

National Testing Agency to Close JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Today; Apply Li. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC LDCE 2022–2024 Final Answer Keys and Scorecards Released; Download by March 26

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

Empowering Student Well-being: UGC Proposes Setting Up of Student Service Centres in . . .

Teacher Recruitment

UPPSC TGT 2025 Results Out for Four Subjects; Check Subject-wise Qualified Candidates. . .

NTA

National Testing Agency to Close JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Today; Apply Li. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC LDCE 2022–2024 Final Answer Keys and Scorecards Released; Download by March 26

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Gears Up for Chhayanat 2026; India’s Biggest Student Film & The. . .

National Medical Commission

NMC Directs Allotment of Over 43,000 Internship Slots for FMGs; Check Seat Matrix Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality