IGNOU Opens Registration for June Term-End Examination 2026; Apply by April 10

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for the IGNOU June Term-End Examination 2026 (TEE) for students enrolled in online and distance learning programmes.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official exam portal until April 10, 2026. The university has also provided an option to apply with a late fee of ₹1,100 until April 24.

IGNOU will conduct the June 2026 Term-End Examinations from June 1 to July 15 in two daily shifts:

Forenoon shift: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

The registration fee for the IGNOU TEE June 2026 is:

₹200 per course for theory examinations

₹300 for practical exams for courses with up to four credits

₹500 for practical exams for courses with more than four credits

IGNOU TEE June 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website – exam.ignou.ac.in. Click on the TEE June 2026 registration link. Enter your enrolment number and programme code. Fill in the required details and select the programme name. Upload the necessary documents. Click Confirm and submit the form. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Students are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid paying the late fee and to keep checking the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University for further updates related to the examination.