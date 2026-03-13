Teacher Recruitment

UPPSC TGT 2025 Results Out for Four Subjects; Check Subject-wise Qualified Candidates List

Posted on 13 Mar 2026
14:49 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the commission, the results were released on April 12, 2026, and are now available on the official website
Candidates who appeared in the examination can check whether they have qualified for the mains examination

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the preliminary stage of the Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (TGT) Branch Examination 2025 for several subjects, shortlisting candidates for the next phase of the recruitment process.

According to the commission, the results were released on April 12, 2026, and are now available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check whether they have qualified for the mains examination.

UPPSC has published subject-wise lists of candidates shortlisted for the mains examination in the following subjects:

  • Music
  • Agriculture / Horticulture
  • Arts
  • Urdu

The result documents contain the roll numbers of candidates who cleared the preliminary stage and are eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Assistant Teacher (TGT) posts in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC TGT Results 2025: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

  1. Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.
  2. Navigate to the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 result (subject-wise).
  4. Open the PDF for the relevant subject.
  5. Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to check your result.
  6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPPSC has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the mains examination schedule, admit cards, and further instructions related to the recruitment process.

