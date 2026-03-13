UGC

Empowering Student Well-being: UGC Proposes Setting Up of Student Service Centres in HEIs

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
15:54 PM

Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed to Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across India to establish dedicated Student Services Centres (SSC) aimed at addressing growing concerns related to student stress, emotional challenges, academic pressure, and mental health. The move comes as part of a broader initiative to improve the psychological well-being, physical fitness, and overall campus experience of students in universities and colleges.

According to an official notification issued by the commission, the Student Services Centres will function as a comprehensive single-window support system for students. These centres will be staffed with trained professionals, including mental health counsellors, physical fitness experts, and specialists capable of assisting students in coping with academic and personal challenges. The centres are expected to provide structured guidance and professional support to help students maintain emotional balance and stay focused on their academic goals.

UGC stated that the SSCs must be equipped with adequate resources, including qualified physical and psychological counsellors as well as specialised tools for physical and psycho-physiological assessment. These facilities will enable institutions to evaluate students’ mental and physical health needs, provide timely counselling, and support them in building confidence and independence while pursuing their careers.

The commission further noted that the centres will offer multiple modes of support such as face-to-face counselling sessions, online consultations, dedicated helplines, and group interactions. Institutions will also be required to maintain records of students who may be vulnerable to stress or emotional difficulties so that appropriate intervention can be provided at the right time. This step is expected to help reduce dropout rates and ensure that students receive the support they need during challenging phases of their academic journey.

Highlighting the importance of a holistic campus environment, UGC has encouraged universities to strengthen opportunities for academic as well as co-curricular engagement. Institutions have been urged to organise cultural activities, internships, field training programmes, and community service initiatives that allow students to explore their interests and develop broader life skills.

The commission also recommended integrating sports and physical activities into the credit-based evaluation system. This approach would ensure that students actively participate in physical activities as part of their academic curriculum. Additionally, colleges have been encouraged to promote practices such as yoga, meditation, and adventure-based activities to improve physical fitness, resilience, and overall well-being among students.

Through these measures, the UGC aims to create a more inclusive, supportive, and dynamic learning environment that promotes both academic success and personal development among students in higher education institutions across the country.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
17:05 PM
UGC University Grants Commission (UGC) Mental wellbeing emotional wellbeing
