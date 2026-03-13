Police recruitment

MPESB Declares MP Police SI 2026 First Phase Result; Over 5,700 Candidates Clear Prelims

Posted on 13 Mar 2026
Summary
The results, along with the merit list and individual scorecards, are now available on the MPESB portal, allowing candidates to check their performance and confirm whether they have advanced to the next stage of recruitment
The written examination was conducted across the state from January 16 to January 21, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the first phase results of the MP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) 2026 examination on its official website esb.mp.gov.in. According to reports, a total of 5,734 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary examination.

The results include the merit list and individual scorecards, allowing aspirants to verify their performance and confirm whether they have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. The written examination was conducted across the state from January 16 to January 21, 2026.

MP Police SI Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can download their results and scorecards by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official MPESB website: esb.mp.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage.
  3. Select the link “Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test – 2025 Result.”
  4. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
  5. Provide the security code (first two letters of your mother’s name + last four digits of Aadhaar).
  6. Enter the captcha code and click Search.
  7. Your MP Police SI Result 2026 and scorecard will appear. Download and save the PDF for reference.

Category-wise Qualification

  • 87% Category: Qualified candidates list available
  • 13% UR Category: Qualified candidates list available
  • OBC Category: Qualified candidates list available on the official portal

MPESB has urged candidates to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the next stages of the recruitment process, including instructions for the mains examination and further selection procedures.

This release marks a significant step for aspirants seeking to join the Madhya Pradesh Police force as Sub-Inspectors, giving thousands of candidates a chance to advance in the selection process.

