Jesuit Institutions Across India, Nepal to Compete at SXC’s X-Change International Debate

St Xavier’s College Kolkata is set to host ‘X-Change: An International Debate’ on March 14, 2026, bringing together students from leading Jesuit institutions for a day of intellectual exchange, structured argumentation, and meaningful discourse.

Organised by the Students’ Council in association with the Xaverian Debating Society, the initiative aims to encourage reflective thinking and academic dialogue among students. The event is being held under the guidance of Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio SJ, Principal of the college, whose continued encouragement has played a key role in shaping the concept and vision of the programme.

X-Change marks a significant step in strengthening the institution’s academic and discursive culture. The debate initiative aligns with the college’s broader educational philosophy of promoting holistic learning, where co-curricular activities complement academic excellence and intellectual rigour.

The event will see participation from several prominent Jesuit institutions across India and Nepal, creating a competitive and diverse debating platform. Among the invited institutions are Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, St Xavier’s College Kathmandu, St Xavier’s University Kolkata, St Xavier’s College Burdwan, St Xavier’s College of Management and Technology Patna, and North Bengal St Xavier’s College, among others.

The competition will follow the Oxford-style debate format, known for its structured approach to argumentation. Participants will present well-developed arguments, engage in formal rebuttals, and interact with the audience, encouraging clarity of reasoning, persuasive communication, and analytical depth. The format also promotes respectful disagreement and thoughtful engagement with diverse viewpoints on contemporary global issues.

Preparations for the event are currently underway, with organising teams coordinating across logistics, outreach, and academic planning to ensure a smooth and high-quality experience for participants. Beyond the competitive element, X-Change is envisioned as a platform for dialogue, networking, and intellectual collaboration among students from varied academic backgrounds.

With its focus on rigorous debate and critical inquiry, ‘X-Change’ is expected to become a significant highlight of the college calendar, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to nurturing analytical thinking, constructive dialogue, and a vibrant culture of debate among students.