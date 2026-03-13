UGC

UGC Invites Universities to Join Phase 6 of ‘Yuva Sangam’ Programme; Registrations Open Till March 18

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
17:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registrations for the upcoming phase are open on the Yuva portal (ebsb.aicte-india.org ) until March 18, 2026
The initiative encourages interaction among youth from different regions, promoting empathy and understanding through cultural and educational exchanges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called upon universities and colleges across India to participate in Phase 6 of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme, an initiative under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign aimed at fostering cultural exchange and national integration among youth.

Registrations for the upcoming phase are open on the Yuva portal (ebsb.aicte-india.org) until March 18, 2026. The exposure tours for participants are scheduled to take place between April and June 2026.

Since its inception, over 6,000 students and coordinators have taken part in more than 130 exposure tours, including the pilot phase of the programme. The initiative encourages interaction among youth from different regions, promoting empathy and understanding through cultural and educational exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Phase 6, 22 higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country have been paired to organize the exchange tours. Participating institutes include Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, along with various other IITs, IIMs, and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The programme will revolve around five thematic pillars, known as the ‘5 Ps’, designed to help participants explore the host state’s culture, innovation, and development:

  • Paryatan (Tourism) – Explore local tourism and heritage sites
  • Parampara (Traditions) – Learn about regional customs and traditions
  • Pragati (Development) – Understand developmental initiatives
  • Prodyogiki (Technology) – Observe technological innovations and ecosystems
  • Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect) – Build personal and cultural connections

UGC has instructed participating institutions to prepare detailed itineraries for the tours in coordination with relevant stakeholders. Each university and college is also required to appoint a nodal officer responsible for coordinating the programme at the institutional level.

To facilitate smooth implementation, the Higher Education Department has provided a standard operating procedure (SOP), checklist, and best practices document to guide institutions in organizing these exchange tours.

The Yuva Sangam programme continues to serve as a platform for fostering national unity, cultural understanding, and experiential learning among Indian youth, furthering the vision of a connected and integrated nation.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
17:47 PM
UGC Yuva Sangam
Similar stories
Police recruitment

MPESB Declares MP Police SI 2026 First Phase Result; Over 5,700 Candidates Clear Prel. . .

Medical Studies

Affordable Fees, Strong Clinical Exposure Make Philippines a Top Choice for Indian Me. . .

UGC

Empowering Student Well-being: UGC Proposes Setting Up of Student Service Centres in . . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Opens Registration for June Term-End Examination 2026; Apply by April 10

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

MPESB Declares MP Police SI 2026 First Phase Result; Over 5,700 Candidates Clear Prel. . .

Medical Studies

Affordable Fees, Strong Clinical Exposure Make Philippines a Top Choice for Indian Me. . .

UGC

Empowering Student Well-being: UGC Proposes Setting Up of Student Service Centres in . . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Opens Registration for June Term-End Examination 2026; Apply by April 10

Teacher Recruitment

UPPSC TGT 2025 Results Out for Four Subjects; Check Subject-wise Qualified Candidates. . .

NTA

National Testing Agency to Close JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Today; Apply Li. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality