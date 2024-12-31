Celebrating Excellence: The Bhawanipur Education Society College Graduation Felicitation Ceremony 2024

Summary The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) marked a significant milestone by hosting the Graduation Felicitation Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on December 21, 2024 The felicitation ceremony was a seamless orchestration of teamwork and precision, led by the dedicated organizing team and anchored beautifully by emcee Srishti

The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) marked a significant milestone by hosting the Graduation Felicitation Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on December 21, 2024. Held at the prestigious Dhana Dhanya Auditorium, the event was a grand celebration of academic excellence, dedication, and perseverance. It beautifully encapsulated the journey of 1,269 graduating students and 38 postgraduates, each stepping forward into a promising future.

The day commenced with graduates arriving at 1:30 P.M. to complete registration and don ceremonial gowns and Oxford hats. By 3:00 P.M., the auditorium brimmed with anticipation as students, faculty, and dignitaries gathered for this momentous occasion.

The ceremony began with the dignified procession of the college's esteemed dignitaries, led by the Guest of Honour, Mr. Aman Gupta, as "Mind Without Fear" resonated through the hall. The college audio-visual presentation that followed set the tone for the evening, showcasing the institution’s legacy, achievements, and vision for the future. Adding to the grandeur was a mesmerizing classical dance performance by the college's cultural team, gracefully setting the mood for the evening.

The lighting of the ceremonial lamp then marked the official start, symbolizing knowledge and enlightenment. The dignitaries were felicitated with mementos, including a handcrafted sola murti of Maa Durga, a representation of strength and wisdom. Dr. Suman K Mukerjee administered a heartfelt oath to the graduates, urging them to honor the legacy of their alma mater. An air of pride filled the room as it was announced that BESC has been approved as the Bhawanipur Global University—a landmark achievement for the institution.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Aman Gupta, delivered an inspiring address, sharing insights into the entrepreneurial journey and motivating the graduates to seize opportunities in a booming India. His iconic quote, "Hum bhi bana lenge," resonated with every graduate and was echoed in unison by the audience, instilling a sense of belief that each one of them has the power to achieve greatness. His interactive Q&A session, filled with wit and wisdom, left the students energized and ready to embrace their futures.

The felicitation ceremony was a seamless orchestration of teamwork and precision, led by the dedicated organizing team and anchored beautifully by emcee Srishti. Each graduate’s moment on stage, receiving their certificate, reflected the culmination of years of hard work and determination. The process flowed effortlessly, with groups of ten students taking the stage in perfect synchronization, thanks to the meticulous planning of the team.

The day concluded with an emotional yet celebratory gesture, as Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Dilip Shah, led the symbolic tossing of Oxford hats, an iconic moment that united the graduates in shared joy and anticipation for the future.

This ceremony, with its flawless execution and heartfelt moments, showcased the spirit of excellence and tradition that defines The Bhawanipur Education Society College. It was a day of pride, reflection, and inspiration, a fitting farewell to a graduating class ready to make their mark on the world.