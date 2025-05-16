Step into the future of education through new-age learning

Summary Sapthagiri NPS University is committed to fostering academic excellence and providing financial support to deserving students through its scholarship programme. The campus boasts modern amenities designed for both academic and extracurricular activities, including advanced research labs, lecture halls, a library with digital resources, journals and computer networking facilities.

Sapthagiri NPS University (SNPSU), a distinguished name in Bengaluru's educational landscape, is recognised as one of the top universities in the region. It is celebrated for its innovative approach to teaching, cutting-edge research, and unwavering commitment to student success. One of the hallmarks of SNPS University is its exceptional infrastructure.

The university imparts a transformative influence on millions through innovative learning experiences in:

School of Engineering & Technology

B.E.

School of Applied Sciences

BCA

MCA

School of Management Studies

MBA

Dr. K.P Gopalkrishna, President of Sapthagiri NPS University, envisions a student-centric learning environment focused on deep disciplinary knowledge, problem-solving, leadership, communication, interpersonal skills, achieved through innovative pedagogy and education reforms. The university’s faculty members are active researchers in the field of AI and serve as a strong support system for students embarking on their professional journeys.

Scholarships

Sapthagiri NPS University is committed to fostering academic excellence and providing financial support to deserving students through its scholarship programme. These scholarships are designed to recognise merit, support students from diverse backgrounds, and encourage holistic development.

Thriving Campus Culture at Sapthagiri NPS University

The campus boasts modern amenities designed for both academic and extracurricular activities, including advanced research labs, lecture halls, a library with digital resources, journals and computer networking facilities.

The campus is alive with numerous events, clubs, and societies that cater to a wide range of interests, some of them are coding hackathons, music fests, and innovation challenges. From cultural fests to technical symposiums, students have endless opportunities to explore their passions and develop new skills. The campus also offers excellent sports and recreational facilities, including well-maintained sports fields, indoor courts, and a gymkhana, encouraging students to engage in various physical activities.

Dedicated Placement Support

The robust placement services, supported by strong industry ties, ensure that students have access to lucrative job opportunities. The university emphasises practical experience through structured internship programmes across various disciplines.

Top-Notch recruiters: Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, Bosch, IBM, OLA, Juspay, Indian Navy, JSW, Tech Mahindra, Amazon, and many more.

Sapthagiri NPS University is an institution dedicated not just to higher education, but also to being a breeding ground for cutting-edge innovation and intellectual fervour. SNPSU is cultivating a fertile environment for next-gen leaders to thrive and drive positive change in the world.

The university is preparing students to navigate the ever-evolving digital ecosystem with confidence and creativity. Whether through thought leadership, advanced education, or fostering digital innovation, Sapthagiri NPS University is paving the way for a smarter and more connected future.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Sapthagiri NPS University by ABP Digital Brand Hub.