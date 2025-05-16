HPCET 2025 Revised Exam Scheduled Tomorrow- Check Exam Timings Here

Summary Registered candidates are advised to download their fresh admit cards for the HPCET 2025 from the official website- himtu.ac.in Earlier, the HPCET 2025 exam was supposed to be conducted on May 10, but it has now been re-scheduled to May 17, 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) revised the exam dates for HP Common Entrance Test 2025 (HPCET 2025). The exam is now scheduled to take place tomorrow, May 17, 2025. Registered candidates are advised to download their fresh admit cards for the HPCET 2025 from the official website- himtu.ac.in.

Earlier, the HPCET 2025 exam was supposed to be conducted on May 10, but it has now been re-scheduled to May 17, 2025. As per the revised schedule, the HPCET 2025 exam for BTech and BPharma direct entry programmes will take place in shift 1 from 9 am to 12:15 noon. For MSc Physics and environment sciences programmes, the exam will be held from 9 am to 11 am.

The HPCET 2052 is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur.

HPCET 2025: Revised Exam Date

BTech (direct entry), BPharmacy (Direct entry)- May 17, 2025 from 9 am to 12:15 noon

MSc Physics, Environmental Sciences- May 17, 2025 from 9 am to 11 am

MBA, MBA (T&HM), MCA and BSc (HM and CT)/ BHMCT- May 17, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 pm

HPCET 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in Click on the Admit card link Enter login details such as user ID and password HPCET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for further reference